Playing Alamzeb: How Sharmin Segal efforts fell short in uncle's Heeramandi





The latest target of this unrelenting scrutiny is Sharmin Segal, a member of the ensemble cast in In an era where social media has become the ultimate critique podium, the days of actors evading harsh reviews with a shrug are long gone. The emergence of a virtual army of critics on every digital corner has transformed the landscape of performance evaluation. With the proliferation of content on OTT platforms, accompanied by a glaring absence of quality control measures, the audience has seized the reins of judgement, vocally expressing their verdict when a show or actor falls short of expectations.The latest target of this unrelenting scrutiny is Sharmin Segal, a member of the ensemble cast in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’ s maiden OTT venture ‘Heeramandi’," now streaming on Netflix. Adding fuel to the fire is Segal’s familial connection to Bhansali as his niece.

‘Heeramandi’ is a period drama where Segal essays the character of Alamzeb, daughter of the courtesan Mallikajaan (portrayed by Manisha Koirala), owner of Shahi Mahal. Her on-screen romance with Tajdar (played by Taha Shah Badussha) forms a pivotal narrative arc, granting Segal considerable screen time. However, amidst a talented cast, her performance stands out conspicuously, drawing less than favourable reviews from the audience.

The discourse surrounding Segal’s acting skill transcends the customary nepotism debate, with online critics bluntly pointing out her deficiencies in emotion and expression. The backlash got so intense that Segal had to turn off comments on her Instagram. Yet, the critique persists, which is a common aspect of an actor’s career, whether they embrace it or not.

In the digital age, online criticism permeates every facet of public discourse. Trying to escape is often a futile endeavour. Equipped with smartphones, modern critics prefer to analyse performances mercilessly instead of being articulate on social media. Social media platforms have expanded the reach of these critiques, becoming virtual judges of artistic quality and influencing public perception through shared viewpoints.

Fuel for the meme mill

With social media’s pervasive influence, every instance of subpar acting becomes fodder for memes and viral content. From the iconic ‘Choti bachi ho kya?’ meme from ‘Heropanti’ to Segal’s own expressions —or lack thereof — the scrutiny intensifies, often overshadowing the actors themselves. The onslaught amplifies when the targeted actor hails from celebrity lineage.

Segal joins a lineage of performers subjected to the online crucible of public opinion. Should this trend of denouncing lacklustre performances persist, she may not be the last to face such scrutiny. Recent instances, like Suhana Khan in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ or Agastya Nanda in the same, attest to the unyielding demands for authentic talent, irrespective of lineage. In an era where talent trumps pedigree, even seasoned actors like Abhishek Bachchan would find it arduous to thrive.

This wave of online critique serves as a poignant reminder that genuine talent reigns supreme, particularly in the egalitarian realm of OTT. Actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Jitendra Kumar have thrived in this milieu, propelled by audience appreciation for their craft. OTT productions now face heightened scrutiny, akin to theatrical releases, reflecting a discerning audience unwilling to compromise on quality.

Empowered audience

Some have gone as far as demonstrating that their feline companions exhibit superior acting chops to Segal’s. One social media user recreated a pivotal scene from ‘Heeramandi’, highlighting Segal’s purported inability to convey the intended emotions, igniting a deluge of reels on Instagram.

These instances underscore a fundamental shift in audience expectations — they demand excellence, regardless of pedigree. Their power to elevate or dethrone stars through vocal dissent underscores a new era in entertainment — one where authenticity reigns supreme, and performers are held accountable to the discerning gaze of their audience.



