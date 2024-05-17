Ramayana's working title revealed, Ranbir to also shoot for 'Love And War'

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi-starrer Ramayana which is slated to release in 2024 has begun its shoot. According to the News18 report, the working title of the film is also out. The filming of 'Ramayana' is to take place beyond the schedule. In the meantime, Ranbir Kapoor will reportedly begin shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War' by August and September this year.

According to the Moneycontrol report, the magnum opus is facing legal problems due to a dispute over intellectual property rights with its primary production house, Allu Mantena Media Ventures LLP, which claims that the primary rights of Project Ramayana belong to them and not to Prime Focus Technologies Limited.

According to News18 reports, the legal conflict may not have slowed down work on the Ramayana set, however, the shoot may go beyond the schedule makers had finalised on paper. The delay in this schedule is less likely to impact the schedule of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love And War’ which will also feature Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal which is expected to go on the floors by the end of this year.

News18 quotes a source saying that Ranbir will continue shooting for Ramayana and begin the prep for ‘Love And War’ in the second half of August or early September simultaneously. While Alia will remain busy in the shoot of a YRF spy thriller with Sharari Wagh, Ranbir will dive deeper into script reading sessions and discussions with Bhansali after beginning its shoot. Bhansali will begin the shooting of ‘Love And War’ with Ranbir when the actor will conclude shooting of Ramayana's first part by November.

What is the working title of a film?

A provisional or working title is assigned to a manuscript, film or series when it is in the developmental phase. This isn't permanent and may undergo multiple revisions till the final revision is determined. As per the report, the working title of Ramayana is 'God Power'.

What is the budget of Ramayana?

According to a recent report, Bollywood Hungama said that the budget of the movie is Rs 835 crore.

Ramayana is more than an emotion and makers are trying hard to make it a global spectacle. For the first part of Ramayana, the budget is Rs 100 million (835 crore) which is expected to expand for further budget. The idea is to take the audience on a visual treat with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram.

The movie needs 600 days of post-production work which speaks volumes about the investment to create some of the most original visuals on the spectacle. The idea behind the investment is to take the Indian cinema to a global level.

About Ramayana

Ramayana is an upcoming movie directed by Nitesh Tiwari. It will feature Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, and Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara. The official announcement regarding the movie is still pending.