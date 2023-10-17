close
Salman Khan's Tiger 3 trailer released, fans and netizens get euphoric

The trailer of Salman Khan's Tiger 3 has been receiving an enthusiastic reaction on social media platforms. The movie is going to hit theatres on November 12, 2023

Tiger 3

Tiger 3

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 5:42 PM IST
Salman Khan's most awaited movie Tiger 3 is all set to release this Diwali. However, the makers released the trailer of the movie, on October 16, 2023.

Fans were desperately waiting for the trailer release, and since the release of the trailer, fans don’t seem to have enough of it. The movie seems to offer a complete package of action, thrill and drama.

The trailer has gained more than 4.1 crore views and 14 lakh people have liked the trailer on YouTube so far.

The trailer shows the action-packed performances of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emran Hashmi as antagonists. Fans are keen to witness the face-off between Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi on the big screen. Tiger 3 is the third part of the Tiger series. This part will also feature Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role as Pathaan.

After SRK's Pathaan and Jawan, it's time for Salman Khan's Tiger 3. In the movie, Salman Khan will be seen as Tiger, with Katrina Kaif as Zoya, and Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. 

Tiger 3 trailer: Fans reaction

Netizens are going crazy after watching the trailer for Salman Khan's Tiger 3. They are showing their excitement for the movie on social media platforms. 

One of the X users wrote, "Bhaijaan ne lagaayi hai aag! Tiger zinda bhi and Khoon-khaar bhi. Apne desh ke liye jaan ki baazi lagaane ko tayyaar, aa raha hai Tiger dobaara."

Another user wrote, "Bhaijaan ne lagaayi hai aag! Tiger zinda bhi and Khoon-khaar bhi. Apne desh ke liye jaan ki baazi lagaane ko tayyaar, aa raha hai Tiger dobaara."

"Biggest Megastar of Indian Cinema is Back with the Biggest Film ever," a user commented.

One of the X users mentioned, "Can't wait to see Tiger and Pathaan again."

Watch the trailer here:
 

What is the release date of Tiger 3?

Tiger 3 will hit theatres on November 12, 2023.

What is the cast of Tiger 3?

Tiger 3 will feature some of the popular faces, like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, and Revathi. Riddhi Dogra, Vishal Jethwa, Kumud Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, Anant Vidhaat Sharma and SRK in Cameo roles.

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 5:42 PM IST

