Tiger 3 Trailer release date out, check when you can watch the trailer

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be seen together once again in the third instalment of Tiger 3, the movie has confirmed its trailer release date and will hit theatres on November 11, 2023

Tiger 3

Tiger 3

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 5:56 PM IST
The trailer of Salman Khan's most anticipated movie Tiger 3 will be released on October 16. Tiger 3 makers have recently released the teaser as "Tiger ka Message", which was loved by the fans, and the teaser garnered millions of views on YouTube. The teaser depicts Tiger as a 'Traitor,' and the actor demands his character certificate from India. 

Tiger 3 trailer release date confirms

Tiger 3 producers Yash Raj Films shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), confirming that the movie trailer is to be released on October 16, 2023. Confirming the date, the post reads, "#Tiger3Trailer coming to roar louder than ever on 16th October. #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. #YRF50 | #YRFSpyUniverse."

Fans are excited to watch the trailer and to watch Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif duo once again. Last time, both came together in a Bharat movie, which was not a commercial hit.

The film will also witness Shah Rukh Khan's cameo appearance as Pathaan. However, the details of his appearance in the Tiger 3 have been kept secret.

Watch teaser here:

Fans reaction

One of the users shared his opinion on SRK's cameo in Tiger 3 and wrote, "Can't wait to watch this duo again on screen." Another wrote.

"Waiting for biggest monster of bollywood." "Chalo we all will get to see our PATHAAN in the trailer for sure... can't wait for the trailer now," another X user wrote. 

This is the third instalment of Yash Raj's OG spy franchise Tiger. The first part "Ek Tha Tiger" was released in 2012, 'Tiger Zinda Hai' was released in 2017, and now another part is set to release in 2023.

What is the cast of Tiger 3?

Here's the cast of Tiger 3:
  • Salman Khan
  • Katrina Kaif 
  • Emraan Hashmi
  • Revathi
  • Riddhi Dogra
  • Vishal Jethwa
  • Kumud Mishra
  • Ranvir Shorey 
  • Ashutosh Rana 
  • Anant Vidhaat Sharma 
  • Shah Rukh Khan ( Cameo)

What is the release date of Tiger 3?

The movie is going to hit theatres on November 11, 2023.

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 5:56 PM IST

