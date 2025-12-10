Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 10:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / What does the sale of Warner Bros to Netflix or Paramount mean for India?

What does the sale of Warner Bros to Netflix or Paramount mean for India?

A potential Netflix-Warner Bros merger could shake up India's streaming lineup, threatening Hollywood favourites on rivals like JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video

Game of Thrones, Harry Potter
premium

If Netflix and Warner combine, it will create a player with an estimated $70 billion in revenue.

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar Pune
6 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The White Lotus, Sopranos, Mare of Easttown and Game of Thrones are among dozens of HBO Max shows that might leave JioHotstar over the next 12-18 months. And The Big Bang Theory, The Vampire Diaries and Two and a Half Men among others could exit Amazon Prime Video. 
That is if the $83 billion acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery, which owns these titles, by Netflix goes through. On December 5, Ted Sarandos, co-CEO, president and director of Netflix announced that it is buying “Warner Bros Discovery’s film and TV studios, HBO Max and HBO.” The deal does not include most
Topics : Warner Bros Netflix Hotstar OTT platforms Amazon Prime Hollywood
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon