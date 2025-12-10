What does the sale of Warner Bros to Netflix or Paramount mean for India?

The White Lotus, Sopranos, Mare of Easttown and Game of Thrones are among dozens of HBO Max shows that might leave JioHotstar over the next 12-18 months. And The Big Bang Theory, The Vampire Diaries and Two and a Half Men among others could exit Amazon Prime Video.

That is if the $83 billion acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery, which owns these titles, by Netflix goes through. On December 5, Ted Sarandos, co-CEO, president and director of Netflix announced that it is buying “Warner Bros Discovery’s film and TV studios, HBO Max and HBO.” The deal does not include most