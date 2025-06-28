Saturday, June 28, 2025 | 03:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 13 security personnel killed in suicide bombing in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

13 security personnel killed in suicide bombing in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle belonging to the Bomb Disposal Unit early this morning

pakistan Flag

A curfew was imposed in the area at the time of the incident due to ongoing military movement (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Peshawar
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At least 13 security personnel were killed and 24 others injured in a suicide attack on Saturday in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, security sources said.

A suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle belonging to the Bomb Disposal Unit early this morning in Khaddi area of North Waziristan district, the sources added.

Among the 24 injured are 14 civilians, including women and children, with several said to be in critical condition.

A curfew was imposed in the area at the time of the incident due to ongoing military movement, the sources said.

Security agencies launched a rescue operation following the explosion.

 

The militant group Usud al-Harb, a sub-faction of the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, has claimed responsibility for the attack, they added.

This incident is being described as one of the deadliest in North Waziristan in recent months and has raised serious concerns about the security situation in the region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Indian army, security forces

Search op to trace 3 JeM terrorists in J&K's Basantgarh enters third day

Satellite images of Operation Sindoor

Pakistan rebuilds terror camps in PoK after Operation Sindoor: Report

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

Bangladesh clarifies Durga temple built without permission on Railway land

rajnath singh, general don jun

Rajnath Singh stresses border management to Chinese counterpart at SCO meet

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to visit five nations from July 2, attend Brics Summit in Brazil

Topics : Pakistan Pakistan army Pakistan government Pashtuns Pakhtunkhwa

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025ICAI CA Final ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon