Amarnath Yatra: BSF jawans step up security along international border

Amarnath Yatra: BSF jawans step up security along international border

The first batch of pilgrims will leave for Kashmir from the Jammu-based Bhagwati Nagar base camp a day before the Yatra begins

Amarnath Yatra

File photo | Hindu pilgrims leave the holy cave of Lord Shiva after worshipping in Amarnath, southeast of Srinagar. Courtesy: Reuters

Press Trust of India Bobiya (J&K)
Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Undeterred by extreme heat, humidity, and the threat of enemy mischief, women border guards donned in battle fatigues and armed with AK rifles are keeping a close watch along the International Border (IB) in the Jammu frontier, which has been put on high alert ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra starting July 3.

The 38-day-long Yatra is scheduled to commence on July 3 from the twin routes the traditional 48-km Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district leading to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine of Amarnath.

The first batch of pilgrims will leave for Kashmir from the Jammu-based Bhagwati Nagar base camp a day before the Yatra begins.

 

Clad in bulletproof jackets and headgear, women troops of the BSF the world's largest border guarding force patrol the border, lay ambushes, monitor the zero line with surveillance equipment, and protect the IB shoulder-to-shoulder with their male counterparts day and night as part of an enhanced multi-tier security grid in Jammu, Samba, and Kathua districts.

"We are maintaining a high degree of vigilance along the border. In case of any mischief from across the border, a befitting reply will be given," said a BSF trooper patrolling along the three-tier border fencing.

Asked what a befitting reply would entail, came the prompt response "goli ka jawab golay se (bullet will be answered with artillery)."  In addition to 24/7 patrolling, the BSF is also monitoring the area using surveillance equipment, night vision devices, ground sensors and high-end cameras, alongside manual vigilance.

Troopers said they keep a close eye on even the slightest movement along the Indo-Pak border, maintaining high alert both day and night.

They always maintain their operational readiness.

The nearly 200-km-long border, from the Check Neck area in the Akhnoor belt of Jammu district to Kathua district bordering Punjab, is secured with a three-tier border fence. However, several riverine stretches due to rivers such as the Ujh, Basantar, Tawi and Chenab make safeguarding the border a challenging task, especially during the monsoon.

"It is always a challenge during the rainy season to maintain security, but the BSF guards the border throughout the year, regardless of weather conditions," said another jawan.

Ahead of the Yatra, BSF troops are also conducting anti-tunnel exercises as part of their vigilance measures. Armed with steel rods, they are sanitising areas along the border.

All routes from the IB to the Jammu-Pathankot highway are being sealed, and elaborate security measures have been implemented as part of the three-tier security system involving the BSF, Army, border police, Village Defence Guards and local police.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat and Inspector General of Police Bhim Sen Tuti visited areas in Kathua, Samba and Jammu districts during the past two days to review the preparedness of security agencies.

During a meeting, the DGP issued directions for implementing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and emphasised the importance of proactive measures to mitigate risks and ensure the safety and security of the Yatra.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Amarnath pilgrims Amarnath yatra

First Published: Jun 29 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

