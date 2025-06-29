Sunday, June 29, 2025 | 04:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Eight fishermen arrested by Lanka: Stalin tells Centre, seeks action

Eight fishermen arrested by Lanka: Stalin tells Centre, seeks action

The CM said it has been reported that the Sri Lankan authorities on June 29, 2025 apprehended 8 fishermen from Rameswaram and seized their mechanised fishing boat

MK Stalin, Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday conveyed to the Centre that 8 fishermen have been arrested by Sri Lanka and sought its intervention to ensure their safe return.

Writing to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin said: "I wish to draw your urgent attention to a matter of grave concern affecting the livelihood and safety of Indian fishermen, particularly those from Tamil Nadu."  The CM said it has been reported that the Sri Lankan authorities on June 29, 2025 apprehended 8 fishermen from Rameswaram and seized their mechanised fishing boat.

Such incidents lead to loss of boats and equipment, prolonged detentions, and cause a heavy psychological toll for the affected families.

 

"I request your early intervention to ensure the safe repatriation of the apprehended fishermen and their boat."  With the annual fishing ban period now over and the season having just resumed, fishermen returned to the sea with hopes of earning their livelihoods.

"Considering that the fishing season has just begun, I urge the Ministry to initiate proactive diplomatic engagement with the Sri Lankan authorities to ensure restraint and mutual understanding in the handling of fishing-related issues.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India Pakistan, India, Pakistan

India slams Pak for seeking to blame it for suicide attack in Waziristan

immigration

US Embassy warns illegal immigrants, visa fraudsters of strict penalties

Balochistan attack

At least 1.2 mn Afghans forced to return from Iran, Pakistan this year: UN

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Don't be surprised if India responds again to provocation: Tharoor

Parag Jain RAW chief

Parag Jain, who led Pakistan desk, appointed as new R&AW chief for 2 years

Topics : Fishermen Tamil Nadu mk stalin

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 29 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025ICAI CA Final ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon