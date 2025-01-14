Business Standard

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Armed forces veterans are heroes, enduring symbols of patriotism: PM Modi

Armed forces veterans are heroes, enduring symbols of patriotism: PM Modi

Armed Forces Veterans' Day is celebrated on 14th January every year to recognise the service rendered by the First Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Field Marshal KM Cariappa

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM said that their sacrifices, courage and unwavering commitment to duty are exemplary. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On Armed Forces Veterans' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the brave women and men who dedicated their lives to safeguarding the nation and said our veterans are heroes and enduring symbols of patriotism.

"On Armed Forces Veterans Day, we express gratitude to the brave women and men who dedicated their lives to safeguarding our nation. Their sacrifices, courage and unwavering commitment to duty are exemplary," Modi said in a post on X. 

"Our Veterans are heroes and enduring symbols of patriotism. Ours is a Government that has always worked for the welfare of veterans and we will keep doing so in the times to come," he said.

 

Armed Forces Veterans' Day is celebrated on 14th January every year to recognise the service rendered by the First Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Field Marshal KM Cariappa, who retired on this day in 1953.

The day was first celebrated in 2016 and it is commemorated every year since by hosting interactive events in the honour of the ex-servicemen.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Pinaka ER

Deal for 307 'Made in India' ATAGS guns likely by March: Indian Army Chief

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

J-K incomplete without PoK, defence minister Rajnath Singh warns Pak

army, indian army

6 soldiers hurt in landmine blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district

PremiumFTA, free trade agreement

India-EU FTA negotiations a tough nut to crack as key issues unresolved

Khaleda Zia

Party of Bangladesh's former PM Khaleda Zia urges elections by August

Topics : Narendra Modi Indian Army Patriotism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon