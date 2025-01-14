At least six soldiers were injured in a landmine explosion in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district earlier today, reported news agency PTI.
The incident occurred around 10:45 am when a soldier inadvertently stepped on a landmine, triggering the explosion. All injured personnel were swiftly evacuated to a nearby hospital, where their condition is reported to be stable.
Officials also revealed that the forward areas near the Line of Control (LoC) are part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system and are scattered with landmines. These mines, designed to thwart infiltrators, can sometimes be displaced by heavy rains, increasing the risk of accidental detonations.
This tragic incident follows another recent mishap in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipore district. On January 4, four soldiers lost their lives, and three others were injured when an Army truck veered off the road and plunged down a hill near the Sadar Koot Payen area. The accident occurred while the driver was navigating a sharp curve. Several of the injured remain in critical condition.
(More to follow)