Army launches search op along LoC following Pak drone movement in Poonch

The drone, however, returned to the Pakistan side after briefly hovering over the Indian territory in Mandhar area, they said

Press Trust of India Mendhar/Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 6:04 PM IST

The security forces launched a search operation in forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district following a brief firing by the army troops at a suspected Pakistani drone on Tuesday, officials said.

The drone, however, returned to the Pakistan side after briefly hovering over the Indian territory in Mandhar area, they said.

The officials said the security forces launched a search operation in the forward area due to apprehension of any material being dropped from the drone.


First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 6:04 PM IST

