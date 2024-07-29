Balochistan: Pakistani forces kill 3 protesters, block major roads

At least three protesters were killed and over half a dozen injured by Pakistani security forces on Sunday in different areas of the restive Balochistan province, reported Pakistani publication Dawn, adding that the protests were set to continue until the release of arrested protesters.

The injured protestors were taken to hospitals, added the report.

The killings occurred after participants of a Balochistan Yakjehti Committee (BYC) protest reportedly clashed with Pakistani security personnel in different areas of the province. According to the report, braving roadblocks, a large number of people from across the Balochistan province congregated at Gwadar's Marine Drive for the Baloch Rajee Muchi (Baloch National Gathering).

Citing sources, the Dawn report said that two people were killed and another two injured after a convoy was stopped by Pakistani security forces at a checkpost. Pakistani officials have alleged that a mob attacked the checkpost and the security forces were trying to defend themselves.





Another person was killed and eight others injured after the use of teargas by authorities at Marine Drive reportedly led to clashes. According to the report, at least 20 people were also arrested.

Dawn reported that the death toll was confirmed by health authorities in Gwadar.

However, at the time of reporting, the Pakistani publication was unable to reach Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Langove, Provincial Spokesperson Shahid Rind, and other officials for comments due to a communications blackout.

Balochistan protests to continue

At a gathering in Gwadar after the clashes, BYC leader Mahrang Baloch and others reportedly vowed to continue protesting for what they described as the rights of the Baloch people and protection of the province's natural resources.

Mahrang Baloch also called for the arrest of those involved in the deaths of the protestors and demanded the release of those detained by Pakistani security forces. Baloch reportedly announced that the sit-in would continue at Marine Drive until the release of the protestors.

Life in various parts of southern Balochistan came to a standstill as the roads and highways leading to Gwadar were blocked throughout the day, reported Dawn, adding that there was no traffic on the Quetta-Karachi highway because authorities had blocked the road due to a demonstration in Mastung to protest the firing on a convoy of protesters a day before.





Complete shutter-down strikes were also reportedly observed across Mastung, Kalat, Noshki, Dalbandin, Awaran, Lasbela, Khuzdar, Chagai, Nokundi, Turbat, Gwadar, and Pasni. According to the report, BYC activists staged sit-ins at at least 14 locations along highways and other roads, with hundreds of police personnel deployed for security in Quetta, the capital and largest city of Balochistan.

The protests also found local political support, with the Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal) and the National Party reportedly condemning the use of force against peaceful BYC supporters.





Stating that his party would also be participating in the protests, a BNP leader said that people in Gwadar were still struggling in the absence of potable water. According to the report, he also alleged that the Baloch and Pashtun people were being deliberately marginalised, which was pushing people towards armed resistance.

Meanwhile, National Party leaders have held the Balochistan government and Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti responsible for the political instability in the province.

They alleged that the government was deliberately spreading unrest in Balochistan and that a form of civil martial law was in place in the province.