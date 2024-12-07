Brics nations have no interest in weakening US dollar: EAM Jaishankar

Brics countries have no interest in weakening the US dollar at all, India's foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said at an event in Qatar's capital Doha on Saturday.
His remarks came a week after US President-elect Donald Trump had demanded that Brics member countries, which include major emerging economies like India, Russia and China, commit to not creating a new currency or supporting another currency that would replace the dollar or face 100per cent tariffs.
