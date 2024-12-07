Business Standard
Taiwan detects 15 Chinese aircraft, 8 naval vessels around its territory

In response to China's action, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed coastal-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity

China Taiwan

This incident follows a recent pattern of escalated manoeuvres by China around Taiwan.

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2024 | 8:40 AM IST

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said that 15 Chinese military aircraft, eight naval vessels and four official ships were detected operating around Taiwan until 6 am (local time) on Saturday.

Of the 15 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 11 aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's north, southwestern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), according to Taiwan's MND.

In response to China's action, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed coastal-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity.

Sharing a post on X, the MND wrote, "15 PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 4 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 11 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

 

A day before, MND said that 16 Chinese military aircraft, 13 naval vessels and two official ships were detected operating around Taiwan until 6 am (local time) on Friday.

So far in December, Taiwan detected Chinese military aircraft 71 times and ships 50 times. Since September 2020, China has been using gray zone tactics by increasing the number of military aircraft and naval vessels operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force."

This incident follows a recent pattern of escalated manoeuvres by China around Taiwan, raising concerns over regional stability as Beijing continues to assert its claims over the island.

Earlier on December 3, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticised China's interference in the diplomatic relations of other democratic countries, calling it "regrettable" that Beijing fails to understand normal diplomatic behaviours between democratic countries and thus frequently takes "provocative actions," Taipei Times reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 07 2024 | 8:40 AM IST

