Civil-military fusion, reorganisation of some DPSUs needed: Defence Secy

Defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) and private firms must be brought together into a unified dual-production pipeline, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said on Thursday at the third edition of the Chanakya Defence Dialogue in the capital, as he highlighted how China has used civil–military fusion to develop complex military systems and produce them at scale and at an accelerated pace.

“China has built a hybrid defence and industrial machine, which is able to blend central direction with market discipline using enforceable key performance indicators and dual use of research and development,” said Singh, adding, “As a result, they are