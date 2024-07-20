Business Standard
CRPF alerts Indian cyber security agencies to 'indecorous content' on X

CRPF has noticed that social media users may come across some inappropriate content while searching for CRPF keyword on social media platform X

Official sources said the search results on the popular platform pertain to sexually explicit images and links. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2024 | 10:58 PM IST

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has flagged the Indian cyber security agencies about instances of some "inappropriate content" popping up on social media platform X on Wednesday when its abbreviated name was searched on the platform.
Official sources said the search results on the popular platform pertain to sexually explicit images and links.
"CRPF has noticed that social media users may come across some inappropriate content while searching for CRPF keyword on social media platform X. CRPF has raised the issue with relevant authorities and is working to resolve the same," the force said on its official X handle.
A source told PTI that the "inappropriate content" was being noticed when the abbreviated version of the force is searched on X (formerly Twitter).
The CRPF, with about 3.25 lakh personnel, is the country's largest paramilitary force and is deployed in three major internal security theaters of the country-- anti-Naxal operations, counter-terrorist combat and anti-insurgency tasks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 20 2024 | 10:58 PM IST

