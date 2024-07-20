CRPF alerts Indian cyber security agencies to 'indecorous content' on X

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has flagged the Indian cyber security agencies about instances of some "inappropriate content" popping up on social media platform X on Wednesday when its abbreviated name was searched on the platform.

Official sources said the search results on the popular platform pertain to sexually explicit images and links.

"CRPF has noticed that social media users may come across some inappropriate content while searching for CRPF keyword on social media platform X. CRPF has raised the issue with relevant authorities and is working to resolve the same," the force said on its official X handle.