Business Standard
Army chief reaches Jammu to review security as terror activities rise

The army chief will chair a high level security review meeting at police headquarters here which will be attended by top officers of police, army, paramilitary and intelligence, officials said

Upendra Dwivedi, Upendra

On July 3, the chief of army staff visited border district of Poonch and also chaired a meeting in Jammu and reviewed the security situation. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday reached here to review security situation at a meeting in Jammu and Kashmir amidst growing terror activities in parts of otherwise peaceful Jammu region.
This was the second visit of the army chief to Jammu in less than three weeks after taking charge as the 30th chief of the Indian Army on June 30.
Nine army personnel, including a captain, were killed in two separate terror attacks in remote forest belts of Machedi in Kathua and Desa forest in Doda on July 8 and July 15.
The army chief will chair a high level security review meeting at police headquarters here which will be attended by top officers of police, army, paramilitary and intelligence, officials said.
They said senior officers of defence and Home ministry are also likely to attend the meeting.
On July 16, army said all formations of Udhampur-based northern command are committed to eliminate the scourge of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The army said it has been conducting a series of joint and coordinated operations with J-K Police to eliminate foreign terrorists who have infiltrated from across the border and are moving in the upper reaches of Udhampur, Doda and Kishtwar districts in Jammu region and thereafter to Kashmir.
On July 3, the chief of army staff visited border district of Poonch and also chaired a meeting in Jammu and reviewed the security situation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Jammu and Kashmir Terrorism Indian Army

First Published: Jul 20 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

