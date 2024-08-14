Business Standard
CRPF gets highest number of police gallantry medals on Independence Day

Out of the total medals, 25 decorations have been awarded for action during operations in Jammu and Kashmir while 27 are for operations in the anti-Maoist operations

Amit Shah, CRPF

The CRPF, with about 3.25 lakh personnel in its ranks, is the country's largest paramilitary force. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:32 PM IST

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been awarded the highest number of police gallantry medals -- 52 -- on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day.
The Union Home Ministry declared the names of the awardees on Wednesday.
Out of the total medals, 25 decorations have been awarded for action during operations in Jammu and Kashmir while 27 are for operations in the anti-Maoist operations in various Left Wing Extremism affected states, a senior CRPF officer said.
Among the awardees is Sub-Inspector Raushan Kumar who has been honoured with the bravery medal posthumously for his gallant action against Maoists in Bihar in February 2019.
Assistant Commandant Teja Ram Choudhary has been awarded two gallantry medals this time for displaying courage in separate operations against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, the official said.
The CRPF is followed by Jammu and Kashmir Police which got 31 bravery medals while 17 each have gone to police officials from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.
The CRPF, with about 3.25 lakh personnel in its ranks, is the country's largest paramilitary force and is primarily deputed for operations in Jammu and Kashmir, northeastern states and Naxal violence-affected states apart from guarding many high-risk VIPs.

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 9:32 PM IST

