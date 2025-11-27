Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 11:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Datanomics: Swadeshi jets suffer fewer crashes than foreign counterparts

The data bore evidence to this claim. Of 129 fighter jet crashes in the past two decades, only eight crashes were of those built indigenously by the company

Expenditure on the IAF’s aircraft and aero-engines declined in both amount and as a share of the total capital expenditure by defence services from FY15-24.

Defence public sector undertaking (PSU) Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on November 24 stated that the recent crash of a  Tejas fighter jet, where a pilot died, was an isolated incident. The data supports this statement. Of the 129 fighter jet crashes in the past two decades, only eight crashes were of those built indigenously by the company. This represents around seven per cent of the total crashes. Over 40 pilots have been killed in these 20 years because of these crashes.
 
MiG accounts for half of total crashes
 
Most fighter jet crashes in India (2008–2025) involved
