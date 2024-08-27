Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Decoded: How Farakka Barrage Pact determines India-Bangladesh water sharing

Decoded: How Farakka Barrage Pact determines India-Bangladesh water sharing

The purpose of the Farakka barrage is to divert water into the canal. It is carefully done using a system of gates on the main Ganga river

Flood, Bangladesh Flood

Over 1.24 million families have been stranded across 11 districts in Bangladesh due to floods. | File Photo

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Anti-India sentiments, which flared up in Bangladesh following the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, were further inflamed after certain leaders of the interim government blamed the Indian government for the recent floods.
 
“India has displayed a lack of cooperation and an inhumane attitude by suddenly opening a dam,” said Md Nahid Islam, the Information and Broadcasting Affairs Adviser of Bangladesh's interim government. He claimed that India opened the dam without providing any prior warning, depriving Bangladesh of the opportunity to prepare.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Responding to the allegations, Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs, said on Monday, “Data, as per protocol, is regularly and promptly shared with the relevant Joint River Commission officials in Bangladesh. This has been done on this occasion as well. We have witnessed fake videos, rumours, and fear-mongering aimed at creating misunderstandings, which should be countered firmly with facts.”
 
He added, “It is important to note that the Farakka is a barrage, not a dam. Whenever the water level reaches the pond level, the inflow passes through. It is merely a structure to divert 40,000 cusecs of water into the Farakka canal, which is carefully managed through a system of gates on the main Ganga/Padma River, while the remaining water continues to flow into the main river towards Bangladesh.”

What is the Farakka Barrage Pact?
 
Located on the Ganga river in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, the Farakka Barrage is situated nearly 18 km from the Bangladesh border.
 
The barrage’s purpose is to divert water into the Farakka canal, a process carefully managed through a system of gates on the Ganga, while the remaining water flows into the river’s natural course towards Bangladesh.
 

More From This Section

Imran khan

If anything happens to me, Army chief, ISI's DG responsible: Imran Khan

Modi, Narendra Modi, Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

After Joe Biden, his Russian foe Putin-PM Modi discuss his Ukraine trip

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar assures full support to Brazil in its G20 Presidency

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus (centre) with Hindu community members at the famous Dhakeshwari Temple in Dhaka on Tuesday. Yunus has urged the people to ‘exercise patience' before judging his government's role | PHOTO: PTI

'We are equal citizens': Muhammad Yunus assures Bangladesh's Hindus

INS Mumbai

Indo-China naval race hots up as Indian, Chinese warships dock in Sri Lanka

In 1975, India constructed the Farakka Barrage to flush out silt from the Bhagirathi-Hooghly river and ensure the smooth operation of Kolkata Port.
 
However, Bangladesh argued that the Ganga is an international river, and its water should be regulated through a mutual agreement. In 1977, the then President of Bangladesh, Zia-ur-Rahman, raised the issue of the Farakka Barrage at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
 
When the UNGA urged the two countries to resolve the matter bilaterally, the then Deputy Prime

Also Read

Bangladesh Protest

UN human rights watch tells Bangladesh interim govt to investigate abuses

Bangladesh Protest

Hasina's ouster watershed moment for student activism in B'desh: Analysts

The Ministry of Power has amended a key regulation, enabling power plants that supply electricity to neighbouring countries to sell their output back in India if they encounter difficulties in the foreign markets. This move comes in the wake of ongoi

Indian power firms owed over $1 bn by Bangladesh amid financial turmoil

Bangladesh Flag

Bangladesh garment industry faces crisis amid political unrest, floods

PM Modi and US president Joe Biden

Biden lauds PM Modi for message of peace, humanitarian aid for Ukraine

Topics : Bangladesh India-Bangladesh India-Bangladesh ties Inter-state water disputes Farakka barrage Ministry of External Affairs Floods

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon