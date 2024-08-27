Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / After Joe Biden, his Russian foe Putin-PM Modi discuss his Ukraine trip

After Joe Biden, his Russian foe Putin-PM Modi discuss his Ukraine trip

Last Friday, PM Modi visited Ukraine after concluding his visit to Poland. He met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and invited Zelensky to visit India during their talks

Modi, Narendra Modi, Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Sochi: In this May 21, 2018 file image Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet at at Sochi, Russia. PM Modi on Monday will embark on his two-day visit to Moscow Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin over his recent visit to Ukraine and deliberated on measures to bolster India-Russia ties.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Modi said, "Spoke with President Putin today. Discussed measures to further strengthen Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. Exchanged perspectives on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and my insights from the recent visit to Ukraine…”

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Modi also reiterated India’s commitment to supporting a prompt and peaceful resolution to the conflict going on between Ukraine and Russia.

More From This Section

Bangladesh Protest

UN human rights watch tells Bangladesh interim govt to investigate abuses

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar assures full support to Brazil in its G20 Presidency

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus (centre) with Hindu community members at the famous Dhakeshwari Temple in Dhaka on Tuesday. Yunus has urged the people to ‘exercise patience' before judging his government's role | PHOTO: PTI

'We are equal citizens': Muhammad Yunus assures Bangladesh's Hindus

INS Mumbai

Indo-China naval race hots up as Indian, Chinese warships dock in Sri Lanka

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 15 Chinese aircraft, 7 naval vessels around its territory


A day before, US President Joe Biden had also spoken to PM Modi over his visit to the conflict-torn country. “We also discussed the situation in Bangladesh and stressed on the need for early restoration of normalcy, and ensuring the safety and security of minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh,” Modi said in a separate post on X.

In a post on 'X', Biden said, "I spoke with Prime Minister Modi to discuss his recent trip to Poland and Ukraine, and commended him for his message of peace and ongoing humanitarian support for Ukraine."

Last Friday, Modi visited Ukraine on a nine-hour trip after concluding his visit to Poland. He met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and held crucial meetings. Modi also invited Zelensky to visit India during their talks.

PM Modi’s Ukraine visit followed weeks after he paid a two-day visit to Russia in the first half of July. The two leaders had discussed several crucial areas of cooperation and PM Modi had announced the opening of two more consulates in the Russian cities of Kazan and Yekaterinburg.

During the trip, Modi also made the first direct public reference to the ongoing war as he told Putin that no solution to any conflict was possible on the battlefield.

Notably, Modi’s Russia trip had deeply upset Zelensky, who had expressed his “huge disappointment” while reacting to the “warm hug” shared by Modi-Putin during the meeting.


 

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Democrats sue to block Georgia rules delaying election results finalisation

Democrat Tulsi Gabbard. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Former Democratic nominee, Gabbard endorses Trump against former foe Harris

Zuckerberg, Mark Zuckerberg

Biden-Harris pressured Meta to censor Covid content, says Zuckerberg

PM Modi and US president Joe Biden

Biden lauds PM Modi for message of peace, humanitarian aid for Ukraine

Electric vehicles, EVs, Electric car

US industry looks for easing of steep Biden-Harris China tariff hikes

Topics : Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Narendra Modi BS Web Reports Russia Ukraine Conflict United States Ukraine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon