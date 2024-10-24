Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Disputes must be settled by dialogue and diplomacy: Jaishankar at Brics

Disputes must be settled by dialogue and diplomacy: Jaishankar at Brics

Jaishankar said that we meet in difficult circumstances. The world must be prepared to think afresh on longstanding challenges. Our gathering is a message that we are indeed prepared to do so

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar also said that the situation in West Asia is an understandable concern. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Kazan
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Asserting that addressing conflicts and tensions effectively is a particular need of the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said disputes and differences must be settled by dialogue and diplomacy, and agreements, once reached, must be scrupulously respected.

He made the remarks while representing Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Brics Outreach session in Kazan in Russia. 

We meet in difficult circumstances. The world must be prepared to think afresh on longstanding challenges. Our gathering is a message that we are indeed prepared to do so, Jaishankar said.

 

In his address, he also cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's previously spoken words that This is not an era of war.

Addressing conflicts and tensions effectively is a particular need of the day. Prime Minister Modi has emphasised that this is not an era of war. Disputes and differences must be settled by dialogue and diplomacy. Agreements, once reached, must be scrupulously respected, the external affairs minister said.

International law should be adhered to, without exception. There should be zero tolerance for terrorism, Jaishankar said at the Brics Outreach session.

More From This Section

Objects seen in the sky over Israel from Amman in Jordan, after Iran unleashed a drone and missile attack | Photo: REUTERS

Israel may use a secret stealth drone against Iran. Here's what we know

Israel strike

Israel strikes capital Damascus, military site near Homs: Syrian defence

Security forces, police

CCTV grab shows terrorist at Gagangir attack site in J-K, probe underway

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 12 Chinese aircraft, five naval vessels around territory

Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping

Xi, PM Modi breakthrough came after months of pressure from Indian CEOs

He also said that the situation in West Asia is an understandable concern, and there is widespread anxiety that conflict would spread further in the region.

The Outreach/Brics Plus meeting held here on the final day of the Brics Summit was hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The session was attended by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, more than 20 world leaders and over 30 delegations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

Brics must avoid being an anti-West group as it grows, says PM Modi

Indian Prime minister Narendra Modi, Chinese Premiere Xi Jinping

Xi Jinping agrees 'in principle' to PM Modi's suggestions on improving ties

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi arrives in Delhi after attending Brics Summit in Russia's Kazan

S Jaishankar, Union External Affairs Minister, FM Sugiono, Indonesia

Jaishankar meets Indonesian counterpart in Kazan, discusses strategic ties

Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Narendra Modi

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Uzbek, UAE Presidents on Brics sidelines

Topics : BRICS Summit S Jaishankar Russia Ukraine Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO Allotment TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon