Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Israel may use a secret stealth drone against Iran. Here's what we know

Israel may use a secret stealth drone against Iran. Here's what we know

US reportedly investigating last week's leak of its highly classified intelligence about Israeli plans for retaliation against Iran's October 1 missile barrage

Objects seen in the sky over Israel from Amman in Jordan, after Iran unleashed a drone and missile attack | Photo: REUTERS

Objects seen in the sky over Israel from Amman in Jordan, after Iran unleashed a drone and missile attack | Photo: REUTERS

Bhaswar Kumar Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 2:26 PM IST
The existence of a covert Israeli drone, known as RA-01 and employed for secret missions, has reportedly come to light through the unauthorised release of US intelligence documents last week.
 
Reporting on the development, defence portal The War Zone assesses that Israel possessing a small fleet of such long-range stealth drones, which could be capable of intelligence gathering and potentially executing strikes, would be logical given its military needs and advanced uncrewed aviation industry. 
 
The report also noted that these drones would likely be crucial during a significant Israeli operation targeting Iran.
 
 

What do we know about Israel's stealth drone?

 
The mention of the RA-01 Israeli drone appears in classified documents from the US National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA).
 
American officials have not disputed the authenticity of these documents, which reportedly surfaced online last week via a pro-Iran channel on Telegram.

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

Brics must avoid being an anti-West group as it grows, says PM Modi

Security forces, police

CCTV grab shows terrorist at Gagangir attack site in J-K, probe underway

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 12 Chinese aircraft, five naval vessels around territory

Indian Prime minister Narendra Modi, Chinese Premiere Xi Jinping

Xi Jinping agrees 'in principle' to PM Modi's suggestions on improving ties

Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping

Xi, PM Modi breakthrough came after months of pressure from Indian CEOs

 
US authorities were also reportedly investigating whether the unauthorised release was the result of a hack or a leak.
 
As explained by The War Zone report, the NGA documents focus on observations from October 15-16 during a large force exercise by the Israeli Air Force (IAF), which were reportedly viewed as part of preparations for Israel's retaliation to Iran's ballistic missile attack earlier this month. 
 
In addition to referencing RA-01, the intelligence documents also discussed Israeli air-launched ballistic missile capabilities, which were purportedly utilised in earlier Israeli retaliatory strikes on Iran.
 
The report notes however that regarding the RA-01, the NGA documents do not provide specific details about its design, capabilities, or the size of the fleet.
 
Speculating on the significance of the RA-01 nomenclature, the report says that "RA" could indicate reconnaissance and attack capabilities, adding that such a designation aligns with the alpha-numeric naming conventions the Israel Aircraft Industries (IAI) has used for its drone designs in the past.
 
However, it notes that it is also possible that this designation is one the US intelligence community uses internally, rather than being the name that the Israelis use for the drone.
 
IAI, the report notes, is known to have at least advanced to the wind tunnel testing phase on a high-altitude, long-endurance drone concept in the 1990s.
 
The report adds that this drone, named HA-10, featured radar and infrared signature-reducing technologies, and was associated with an Israeli missile defence project that envisaged a missile-armed drone intercepting enemy ballistic missiles during their initial boost phase.
 

How is Israel using the RA-01 drones?

 
While the NGA documents do not state that any RA-01 drones were directly observed, the report says that they do mention that there were signs that indicated that they were operational during the period in question.
 
Citing the intelligence documents, the report adds that these drones were being operated from a restricted area at the Ramon Airbase in the Negev desert, southern Israel.
 
The report noted that the Ramon Airbase was targeted during Iran's first missile and drone strikes on Israel in April, and that it primarily houses the IAF's F-16I Sufa fighters and AH-64 attack helicopters. 
 
However, the report said that the airbase has also hosted a number of secretive and specialised units over time.
 

What do the US intelligence documents say?

 
On Sunday, CNN reported that the US was investigating a leak of its highly classified intelligence about Israeli plans for retaliation against Iran in response to Tehran's missile barrage on October 1.
 
One unnamed source confirmed to CNN that the documents were authentic, while a US official described the leak as "deeply concerning".
 
The documents, dated October 15 and 16, reportedly began circulating online on Friday, after they were posted on Telegram by an account called "Middle East Spectator".
 
According to the report, these documents are marked top secret and were meant to be seen only by the US and its "Five Eyes" allies — the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.
 
The documents reportedly describe preparations Israel appears to be undertaking for a strike against Iran.
 
One of the documents, which says it was compiled by the NGA, claims that Israel's plans involve the movement of munitions, with the report providing no further details.
 
Another document, which is reportedly attributed to the US' National Security Agency, outlines IAF exercises, also believed to be in preparation for a strike against Iran, involving air-to-surface missiles.
 
At least one of the purported US intelligence documents also suggests something that Israel has declined to confirm publicly over the years: that the country possesses nuclear weapons.
 
However, the document reportedly says that the US has not received any indication that Israel plans to use its nuclear weapons against Iran.

Also Read

Israel, Hezbollah

Israel, Hezbollah exchange heavy violence as Blinken pushes for peace

Israel strike

Israel strikes capital Damascus, military site near Homs: Syrian defence

Lebanon, Israel, Lebanon-Israel flag

Paris conference aims to get military, humanitarian support for Lebanon

Israel, Right wings storm israel army base

Israel accuses 6 Al Jazeera journalists of being Palestinian militants

Antony Blinken, Blinken

US Secretary Blinken calls for a measured Israeli response to Iran attack

Topics : Israel-Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions Israel-Palestine Gaza conflict Military weapon drone industry Drones UAV BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO Allotment TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon