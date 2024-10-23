Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Uzbek, UAE Presidents on Brics sidelines

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Uzbek, UAE Presidents on Brics sidelines

PM Modi arrived in the heritage city of Kazan on Tuesday for the 16th Brics Summit

Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Narendra Modi

The two leaders agreed to work together in regional and global fora. | PTI Photo

Press Trust of India Kazan (Russia)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 10:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held bilateral meetings with the presidents of Uzbekistan and the UAE on the sidelines of the Brics Summit in Kazan.

Modi arrived in the heritage city of Kazan on Tuesday for the 16th Brics Summit.   

In a post on X, Modi said he had "a wonderful meeting" with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during which they "discussed ways to boost bilateral cooperation between India and Uzbekistan, including trade and cultural linkages".

The prime minister also shared some photographs of his meeting with Mirziyoyev.

 

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a post on X said Modi and Mirziyoyev reviewed progress in India-Uzbekistan bilateral cooperation, including in trade, economic, health, connectivity, capacity building and digital technologies.

The two leaders agreed to work together in regional and global fora "for strengthening the voice of the global south", it said.

In another post on X, Modi said, "Glad to have met my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE, on the sidelines of the Brics Summit in Kazan."  Besides India, Russia and China, the Brics also has South Africa and Brazil. The grouping represents 24 per cent of the global GDP and 41 per cent of the world's population and positions itself as an economic counterweight to the West. The latest five entrants to the grouping are Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

BRICS Summit, BRICS, Modi, Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin, putin

Dialogue and diplomacy only way forward, not war: PM Modi tells Brics

Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping

Modi, Xi stress maturity and mutual respect for peaceful, stable ties

Modi, Narendra Modi

Brics Summit: Xi Jinping stresses need to 'build a peaceful Brics'

Modi, Narendra Modi

India supports dialogue and diplomacy, not war: PM Modi at Brics summit

Vladimir Putin, putin

Over 30 nations expressed desire to join Brics: Putin at plenary session

Topics : Narendra Modi BRICS Summit India-UAE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 10:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayCyclone DanaIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon