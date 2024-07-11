Business Standard
EAM Jaishankar holds bilateral talks with Bhutan, Bangladesh counterparts

The meetings took place in Delhi on the sidelines of a retreat session of the foreign ministers of member nations of BIMSTEC

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 10:01 PM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held separate meetings with his counterparts from Bangladesh and Bhutan, focusing on ways to boost bilateral ties in diverse areas.
The meetings took place in Delhi on the sidelines of a retreat session of the foreign ministers of member nations of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation).
"Good to meet Bangladesh FM @DrHasanMahmud62 this evening in New Delhi. The frequent high level exchanges reflects the strength of India-Bangladesh Maitri. Discussed ways of advancing it further," Jaishankar said on 'X' following his talks with Bangladesh counterpart Hasan Mahmud.
On his talks with Bhutanese Foreign Minister DN Dhungyel, Jaishankar said views were exchanged on taking forward the unique ties of friendship and goodwill between India and Bhutan.
"Pleased to meet @FMBhutan DN Dhungyel on the sidelines of BIMSTEC Retreat. Exchanged views on taking forward our unique ties of friendship and goodwill," he said.
The external affairs minister also met with Sri Lanka's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Tharaka Balasuriya.
"Pleased to receive Sri Lanka MoS @TharakaBalasur1 on BIMSTEC FMs sidelines. Discussed our bilateral partnership," Jaishankar said on 'X'.
Besides India, the BIMSTEC comprises Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan.

Topics : S Jaishankar Ministry of External Affairs India-Bhutan India-Bangladesh

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 10:01 PM IST

