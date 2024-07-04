Business Standard
Isolate, expose countries that harbour terrorists: India at SCO summit

Terrorism in any form or manifestation cannot be justified or condoned, S Jaishankar, Inda's External Affairs Minister told the summit

SCO Summit

Many of us have had our experiences, often originating beyond our borders. Let us be clear that if left unchecked, it can become a major threat to regional and global peace : S Jaishankar | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Astana
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 4:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India on Thursday asked the international community to "isolate and expose" those countries that harbour terrorists, provide safe havens and condone terrorism, saying that if left unchecked, terrorism can become a major threat to regional and global peace, in a veiled jibe at China and Pakistan.
Delivering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of State Summit in the Kazakhstan capital Astana, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who was physically present at the meeting, recalled that one of the original goals of the SCO is to combat terrorism.
"Many of us have had our experiences, often originating beyond our borders. Let us be clear that if left unchecked, it can become a major threat to regional and global peace. Terrorism in any form or manifestation cannot be justified or condoned," he told the summit, which was attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and and Russian President Vladimir Putin among others.
He said that the international community "must isolate and expose those countries that harbour terrorists, provide safe havens and condone terrorism", in an apparent reference to Pakistan and its all-weather ally China which has often put on hold on proposals in the United Nations to blacklist the Pakistan-based wanted terrorists.

Anil Chauhan, Anil, CDS

Form of war rapidly transforming, need to be ready to accept change: CDS

India China, Jaishankar

Jaishankar hold talks with Wang Yi; focus on early resolution of Ladakh row

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi

'Respecting LAC essential': EAM Jaishankar after talks with China's Wang Yi

Indian Air, Indian Air Force, Agniveer Vayu trainees, Agniveer

Kin of Agniveer Ajay has been paid Rs 98 lakh: Army issues 'clarification'

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rajnath lied about compensation to families of martyred Agniveers: Rahul

"Cross-border terrorism requires a decisive response and terrorism financing and recruitment must be resolutely countered. We should also take proactive steps to prevent the spread of radicalisation among our youth," he said, adding that the joint statement issued during India's Presidency last year on this subject underlines New Delhi's shared commitment.
He underlined that the SCO provides a unique platform to unite people, collaborate, grow and prosper together, practising the millenia-old principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam which means The World is One Family'.
"Delivered India's statement at the Summit of SCO Council of Heads of States on behalf of PM Shri @narendramodi ji. Thank the leaders present for conveying their best wishes to Prime Minister @narendramodi on his re-election for a third successive term," Jaishankar later posted on X.
With nine member states -- India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyz, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan - the Beijing-based SCO has emerged as an influential economic and security bloc and one of the largest trans-regional international organisations.
Belarus will be the 10th nation to join as a member.
Kazakhstan is hosting the summit in its capacity as the current chair of the grouping.

Topics : SCO summit India Foreign Policy External Affairs Ministry S Jaishankar Shanghai

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 4:19 PM IST

