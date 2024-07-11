Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Pak allows ISI to spy on citizens' calls, messages for 'national security'

Before Pakistan formally authorised ISI to intercept calls, the country's intelligence agencies reportedly had access to a surveillance system that kept tabs on millions without any legal backing

mobile users

Representative image

Bhaswar Kumar Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 8:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Pakistani government has formally authorised Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to trace and intercept calls and messages in the "interest of national security".

Citing an official notification issued on Monday, Pakistani publication Dawn reported that the country's Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has authorised the ISI to "intercept calls and messages or to trace calls through any telecommunication system" in the "interest of national security", with the authorisation being granted to the intelligence agency under Section 54 of the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-organisation) Act, 1996.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Reacting to the notification, opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said that granting "unlimited powers for phone tapping to authorities" was synonymous with a "lack of privacy and human rights".

Referring to George Orwell's novel '1984', which centres on the themes of mass surveillance, totalitarianism, and censorship, former Pakistani human rights minister Shireen Mazari also denounced the move.


The development comes after allegations recently emerged that Pakistani intelligence agencies, especially the ISI, were snooping on the country's citizens, particularly prominent ones like politicians and judges.

A surveillance system snooping on millions of Pakistanis


On the orders of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the country's telecom companies have been operating a mass surveillance system that "enables interception of data and records of telecom customers", without any legal procedures or regulatory mechanism authorising such actions, reported a Dawn article published on July 2.

More From This Section

DRDO

DRDO sanctions 7 new projects for key military assets to private sector

Om Birla, Om, Birla

LS Speaker Birla calls for reforms in UNSC, WTO in Brics parliamentary meet

The flags of Russia and China

China hits out at Nato for branding it as 'decisive enabler' of Ukraine war

international maritime award, exceptional bravery award, indian navy captain award, imo

'Exceptional bravery' award to Indian ship captain, crew for Red Sea rescue

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

Kathua: Soldiers fired 5,000 rounds in 2-hour fight to push terrorists back


The surveillance system has been reportedly keeping tabs on millions.

According to the report, this information was revealed in an order of the Islamabad High Court in a case dealing with the surveillance of Pakistani citizens, whose private phone conversations were recorded and then released on social media.


In fact, before the February elections in the country, several audio clips, including those of former prime minister Imran Khan and his spouse, were leaked on social media, prompting them to approach the courts.

The Islamabad High Court was told that telecom companies operating in Pakistan had been directed to "finance, import, and install" an intercept management system at a designated location, referred to as "surveillance centre", for the use of specific agencies.

However, the identity of these agencies was not revealed before the court.

During a hearing in December in a case related to audio leaks, the Islamabad High Court was also informed that the government had not permitted any intelligence agency to tap audio conversations.

In May, a Pakistani judge said that prima facie, no government or state official was authorised to surveil citizens, adding that anyone doing so or aiding such actions would be "liable for offences". The judge also prohibited telecom companies from sharing citizens' data with agencies.

Also Read

Pakistan flag

Baloch leader Marri condemns Pak's operation, alleges Chinese influence

Pakistan Air Force JF-17

Pakistan may be arming its JF-17 jets with nuclear-capable cruise missiles

Pakistan flag

Pakistan seeks small, modern arms from US for 'Operation Azm-i-Istehkam'

Pakistan Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb

Pak Parliament passes tax-laden budget ahead of talks on fresh IMF loan

pakistan,terrorism

40 terrorists in Poonch-Rajouri sectors: Intel, security grids tightened

Topics : Pakistan army Phone surveillance BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 8:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon