Jaishankar speaks to UK foreign secy, both reaffirm pledge to enhance ties

In a post on X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he looked forward to an 'early in-person meeting' with UK's new Foreign Secretary David Lammy

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to the UK's new Foreign Secretary. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said he has spoken to the UK's new Foreign Secretary David Lammy and both sides reaffirmed to "enhance our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership".
In a post on X, the external affairs minister also said he looked forward to an "early in-person meeting".
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday named Lammy as his new foreign secretary as the new premier started the process of forming a Labour Party government after a landslide victory in the general election.
"Delighted to speak to UK Foreign Secretary @DavidLammy. We reaffirmed our commitment to enhance our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Look forward to an early in-person meeting," Jaishankar posted on X.
On Friday, the external affairs minister in a post on the social media platform congratulated Lammy on his appointment as the Foreign Secretary of the UK.
"Congratulations to @DavidLammy on being appointed Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom. Look forward to continuing our engagement and strengthening the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," he wrote.
The 51-year-old Labour politician is also a lawyer.
In a post on 'X' earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Pleased to speak with @Keir_Starmer. Congratulated him on being elected as the Prime Minister of the UK. We remain committed to deepening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and robust India-UK economic ties for the progress and prosperity of our peoples and global good.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 07 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

