LS Speaker Birla calls for reforms in UNSC, WTO in Brics parliamentary meet

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday made a strong pitch for greater democratisation of global governance structures such as the UN Security Council and the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Addressing the 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in St. Petersburg in Russia, Birla said India was committed to uniting emerging markets and developing countries, and affirmed its dedication to the principles of mutual respect, understanding, equality, solidarity, openness, inclusiveness and consensus.

He was speaking at the first plenary session on the theme of "The BRICS Parliamentary dimension: prospects for strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation".

Birla also welcomed the four new members -- Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates -- into the BRICS Parliamentary Forum.

"BRICS, largely representing the interests of the developing world, stands for greater democratisation of the global governance system, and for reforming the international organisations such as the UN Security Council, WTO, at the global level," the Lok Sabha speaker said.



Birla stressed on the importance of enhancing cooperation among BRICS members and other multilateral forums, and cited the Indian philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' -- "the world is one family".

He said that parliamentarians play a crucial role in advancing the agenda of growth and sustainable development, and asserted that the BRICS Parliamentary Forum was pivotal in this context.

Birla called for the need to strengthen the BRICS Parliamentary Forum and welcomed India's stance of collaboration among BRICS parliaments to enhance cooperation and solidarity, reform global governance, improve multilateral organisations, promote economic recovery and accelerate the implementation of the 2030 agenda for sustainable development.

He also met Tulia Ackson, President of the International Parliamentary Union.