EAM Jaishankar holds phone conversation with Finnish counterpart Valtonen

EAM Jaishankar holds phone conversation with Finnish counterpart Valtonen

India should not be "unfairly targeted" in the context of the Ukraine conflict, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said

Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 30 2025 | 11:03 PM IST

India should not be "unfairly targeted" in the context of the Ukraine conflict, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said after a phone conversation with his Finnish counterpart Elina Valtonen on Saturday.

The remarks are seen as a reference to Washington's allegations that New Delhi is helping Moscow's "war machine" by procuring Russian crude oil at a discounted price.

"Our discussions centred around the Ukraine conflict and its ramifications. India should not be unfairly targeted in that context. We have always advocated dialogue and diplomacy," the external affairs minister said in a social media post.

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro this week said President Donald Trump's 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods are not just about India's "unfair trade", but they are also aimed at cutting off the "financial lifeline" New Delhi has extended to Moscow's "war machine".

 

India has already rejected the charges.

Surprisingly, the US has not been criticising China, the largest importer of Russian crude oil.

S Jaishankar Finland External Affairs Ministry

First Published: Aug 30 2025 | 11:02 PM IST

