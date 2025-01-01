Business Standard

EAM Jaishankar meets Qatari PM Al Thani, reviews bilateral cooperation

His visit will enable both sides to review various aspects of bilateral relations, including political, trade, investment, energy, security, cultural and people-to-people ties

It was this year's first diplomatic engagement of Jaishankar, who arrived here on December 30 on a three-day visit.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Wednesday met with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and held a productive review of bilateral cooperation and also discussed recent regional and global developments.

It was this year's first diplomatic engagement of Jaishankar, who arrived here on December 30 on a three-day visit. 

"Delighted to meet PM and FM @MBA_AlThani_ in Doha today. My first diplomatic engagement in 2025. A productive review of our bilateral cooperation. Also a wide-ranging discussion on recent regional and global developments," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

His visit will enable both sides to review various aspects of bilateral relations, including political, trade, investment, energy, security, cultural and people-to-people, as well as the regional and international issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release earlier.

