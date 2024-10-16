First Asean-India cybersecurity policy dialogue held in Singapore: MEA

Business Standard
The First ASEAN-India Track 1 Cyber Policy Dialogue explored cooperation in capacity building and training to identify specific areas of activities, the Ministry of External Affairs said

Ministry of External Affairs

Ministry of External Affairs, Pic: Wikimedia Commons

A key ASEAN-India policy dialogue was held in Singapore on Wednesday during which both sides exchanged views on cyber threat, national cyber policies, and the recent developments in the ICT domain at the United Nations.

The First ASEAN-India Track 1 Cyber Policy Dialogue explored cooperation in capacity building and training to identify specific areas of activities, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

As announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 10 during the 21st ASEAN-India Summit held in Vientiane, Lao PDR, this dialogue was held on Wednesday in Singapore, it said.

 

The dialogue was co-chaired by Amit A Shukla, who is Joint Secretary in the Cyber Diplomacy Division of the Ministry of External Affairs, and Jeffrey Ian Dy, the Undersecretary for Infrastructure Management, Cyber Security, and Upskilling, Department of Information and Communications Technology of the Philippines, the Philippines being India's Country Coordinator for ASEAN-India dialogue relations.

"During the Dialogue, both sides exchanged views on cyber threat landscape, national cyber policies, threat assessment, and the recent developments in the ICT domain at the United Nations," the MEA said in a statement.

The dialogue contributed to strengthening ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership through implementation of ASEAN-India Joint Statement on Advancing Digital Transformation issued during the recent ASEAN-India Summit, it said.


First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 10:09 PM IST

