First time in 44 years, China sends a nuclear message to US. Details here

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) conducted its first known intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test in 44 years on Wednesday morning, launching an ICBM that could reportedly be capable of reaching the United States (US) mainland into the Pacific Ocean, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported, citing China's defence ministry.

The most recent ICBM developed by China is the DF-41, which was introduced in 2017 and has a reported operational range of 12,000–15,000 kilometres (km), making it capable of striking the US mainland.

ICBMs generally have a range exceeding 5,500 km and are built to carry nuclear warheads.

What was the purpose of China's latest ICBM test?

The Chinese defence ministry confirmed that the PLA Rocket Force successfully launched an ICBM equipped with a simulated warhead, said the SCMP report, adding that it "accurately landed in the predetermined sea area" in international waters.





According to the ministry's statement, the missile test was a "routine arrangement" of the Rocket Force's annual military training, which effectively tests the performance of weapons systems, equipment and the level of troop training.

The statement added that the missile test "achieved the expected purpose" and that China had "notified relevant countries in advance".

This marks China's first known successful atmospheric ICBM test over international waters in 44 years, according to the SCMP report. The last similar test took place in May 1980, when a DF-5, China's first ICBM, flew over 9,000 km.

Why did China test an ICBM now?





China's latest ICBM test occurs amid increasing missile activity in the Asia-Pacific region. Earlier this month, North Korea conducted multiple short-range ballistic missile tests, with launches directed towards the Sea of Japan.

In April, the US Army deployed its mid-range capability missile system during joint exercises with the Philippines. According to the SCMP report, this marked the first deployment of such a weapon in the Asia-Pacific region since the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty between the US and the erstwhile Soviet Union, which banned land-based missiles ranging from 500 km to 5,500 km.

However, after withdrawing from the INF treaty in 2019, citing violations by Russia, the US resumed development of intermediate-range missiles, coinciding with China's growing missile capabilities.

What did China's latest missile test achieve?

Speaking to the SCMP, military commentator Song Zhongping highlighted that the latest test marks China's second comprehensive evaluation of its ICBM capabilities. According to Song, the test demonstrated the reliability of China's missile technology.





Song said that the latest test saw the Rocket Force launch the missile towards a "specific area of the Pacific Ocean" to test its "full trajectory". According to him, this represents a "thorough assessment" of the weapon system and also indicates that the Rocket Force's missile technology is "mature" and has "reliable" performance, and that the force possesses "strong operational capabilities".

According to Song, the ICBM tested could have been either a DF-31 or a DF-41. "This capability can deter certain countries from attempting nuclear coercion against China," he remarked.

What are China's larger missile plans?





A Pentagon report on China's military and security developments, released in October last year, noted that the PLA Rocket Force is "advancing its long-term modernisation plans to enhance its 'strategic deterrence' capabilities," which includes developing new ICBMs.

The report also indicated that China "doubled and continues to grow the number of launchers at most ICBM units", estimating that there were around 350 ICBMs, including DF-31 and DF-41 models, in 2022, with three new solid-propellant silo fields under construction.