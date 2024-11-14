For first time, sister-brother duo commands warships in Indian Navy

Business Standard
The vessel Vibhuti was part of the steam past given to President Draupadi Murmu off the coast of Goa in the Arabian Sea, brother-sister duo are commanding their warships under the Western Command

Commander Prerna Deosthalee and Commander Ishan Deosthalee | Image: ANI

For the first time ever in the Indian Navy, sister and brother duo of Commander Prerna Deosthalee and Commander Ishan Deosthalee are commanding two different warships at the same time in the force.

Commander Prerna Deosthalee last year became the first ever female officer to be handed over the command of a warship in the Indian Navy. She is presently commanding the fast attack craft INS Trinkat. Her brother, Commander Ishan Deosthalee has now been given the command of INS Vibhuti which is a Veer-class missile vessel of the Indian Navy.

The vessel Vibhuti was part of the steam past given to President Draupadi Murmu off the coast of Goa in the Arabian Sea.

 

Both the brother and sister duo are commanding their warships under the Western Command.

The President Droupadi Murmu on November 7 visited the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant along with the Chief of Navy Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and witnessed an operational demonstration by the Indian Navy .

In her address, President Murmu praised the Indian Navy's capabilities and strategic reach."The Indian Navy units are deployed across vast areas for extended durations, showcasing their capabilities and strategic influence. Your positive, proactive, and swift actions have saved countless lives at sea. It was a special moment for me when the President of Bulgaria called to express gratitude for rescuing the Bulgarian crew from a hijacked vessel earlier this year.

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 2:32 PM IST

