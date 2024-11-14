Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / EAM Jaishankar arrives in UAE to boost bilateral ties, enhance cooperation

EAM Jaishankar arrives in UAE to boost bilateral ties, enhance cooperation

While the UAE opened its Embassy in India in 1972, India opened its Embassy in the UAE in 1973

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar | (Photo: PTI)

ANI Middle East
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Thrusday for an official visit.

Taking to social media platform X, the Consulate General of India in Dubai said that the EAM's visit aims to further strengthen bilateral ties and enhance cooperation between the two countries.

"External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in the UAE for an official visit. Looking forward to further strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing cooperation between our nations," the Consulate General of India said on X.

India and the UAE established diplomatic relations in 1972. While the UAE opened its Embassy in India in 1972, India opened its Embassy in the UAE in 1973.

 

India and the UAE enjoy strong cooperation with the United Nations. Both countries are also part of several plurilateral platforms such as BRICS, I2U2 (India-Israel-UAE-USA), and the UAE-France-India (UFI) Trilateral, among others. The UAE was invited as a guest country to the G20 Summit held under India's presidency.

The traditionally strong bilateral relations between India and the UAE gained new momentum when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the UAE in 2015, the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in 34 years. This marked the beginning of a new Comprehensive and Strategic Partnership between the two nations. Since then, PM Modi has visited the UAE five more times, most recently in November-December 2023 to attend the COP28-World Climate Action Summit in Dubai.

In 2022, India and the UAE signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) during a virtual summit between PM Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

More From This Section

Defence space agency

Defence Space Agency conducts maiden 'Exercise Antariksha Abhyas 2024'

India, Philippines, 75th year

India-Philippines mark 75 years of diplomatic ties, unveil special logo

G20 Brazil, G20 global trade ministers

Brazil's G20 priorities align with those India had in 2024: Foreign secy

afghanistan

India takes tentative steps toward improving ties with Taliban-led govt

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

70% decline in terror incidents in J&K: MHA tells Parliamentary panel

From the UAE, there have been multiple visits by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. In 2016 and 2017, he visited as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. In September 2023, he visited India as the President of the UAE to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit. In November 2023, he participated in the 2nd Virtual Global South Summit. In January 2024, he visited Gujarat to attend the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit as the Chief Guest.

Earlier this year, in June, EAM Jaishankar held a meeting with his UAE counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to discuss the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

During his visit, Jaishankar also participated in the 10th International Day of Yoga celebrations in Abu Dhabi. He, along with the Indian Ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, led the Yoga Day celebrations at the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

India-Philippines friendship enduring, poised to move to higher orbit: EAM

India-Philippines friendship enduring, poised to move to higher orbit: EAM

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Saudi Arabia important factor for stability in West Asia: EAM Jaishankar

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar meets Italian Ambassador, discusses India-Italy strategic ties

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Urgent measures needed to reduce trade imbalances with Russia: Jaishankar

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India targets $100 billion trade with Russia by 2030: EAM Jaishankar

Topics : S Jaishankar bilateral ties India UAE India-UAE UAE visit Ministry of External Affairs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon