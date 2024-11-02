Business Standard
Govt accuses Canada of putting its consular officials under surveillance

Responding to a query during a media briefing here, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also said India has "formally protested" to the Canadian government

Randhir Jaiswal (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi rejected Trudeau's charges as "absurd". | File Photo of MEA spokesperson. | Source: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 7:12 PM IST

India on Saturday accused Canada of indulging in "harassment and intimidation" of Indian consular staff there by putting them under audio and video surveillance in "flagrant violation" of diplomatic conventions.

Responding to a query during a media briefing here, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also said India has "formally protested" to the Canadian government.

He was asked about reports claiming that many Indian diplomats in Canada were allegedly under surveillance amid the diplomatic standoff.

"Yes, some of our consular officials were recently informed by the Canadian government that they have been and continued to be under audio and video surveillance. Their communications have also been intercepted. We have formally protested to the Canadian government, as we deem these actions to be in flagrant violation of relevant diplomatic and consular conventions" Jaiswal told reporters.

 

"By citing technicalities, the Canadian government cannot justify the fact that it is indulging in harassment and intimidation," he alleged.

The relations between the two countries came under severe strain following Trudeau's allegations in September last year of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing.

New Delhi rejected Trudeau's charges as "absurd".
  India has been maintaining that the main issue between the two countries is that of Canada giving space to pro-Khalistan elements operating from Canadian soil with impunity.

India has expelled six Canadian diplomats and withdrawn its high commissioner Sanjay Verma and other "targeted" officials from Canada after strongly dismissing Ottawa's charges.

"Our diplomatic and consular personnel are already functioning in an environment of extremism and violence. This action of the Canadian government aggravates the situation, and is incompatible with established diplomatic norms and practices," Jaiswal said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 7:12 PM IST

