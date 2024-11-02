Business Standard
Indian Army commences verification patrolling in Depsang, confirms MEA

Patrolling at Demchok had begun on Friday, a day after the Indian and Chinese troops completed disengagement at the two friction points in eastern Ladakh

In May and June 2020, thousands of China’s border guards and soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) emerged from the winter freeze in Tibet and Xinjiang and crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) into Eastern Ladakh, capturing Indian territ

The ties between the two Asian giants had nosedived following the clash. | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

The Indian Army has commenced verification patrolling at Depsang, the second friction point in eastern Ladakh, the government said on Saturday.

Patrolling at Demchok had begun on Friday, a day after the Indian and Chinese troops completed disengagement at the two friction points in eastern Ladakh. 

Replying to a query at a weekly press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said following the disengagement agreement with China, the verification patrolling has begun on mutually agreed terms in both Demchok and Depsang. 

 

On Thursday, Indian and Chinese troops also exchanged sweets at several border points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the occasion of Diwali.

The traditional practice was observed a day after both countries completed troop disengagement at the two friction points, bringing a fresh thaw in Sino-Indian ties.

Sources had earlier said that the areas and patrolling status were expected to be moved back to pre-April 2020 level.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on October 21 said in Delhi that an agreement was finalised between India and China following negotiations over the past several weeks and that it would lead to a resolution of the issues that arose in 2020.

The agreement was firmed up on patrolling and disengagement of troops along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, a breakthrough to end the over four-year standoff.

The move marked a significant development in the pursuit of reduced tension along the LAC in eastern Ladakh since the fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

The ties between the two Asian giants had nosedived following the clash.

Topics : India China border row Indian Army Ladakh

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

