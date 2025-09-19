Friday, September 19, 2025 | 10:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt assessing if Chabahar Port may have spillover effects of US sanctions

Govt assessing if Chabahar Port may have spillover effects of US sanctions

Officials say legal consultations on, solution will be worked out

Legal experts agree that the US sanctions pose a challenge for the government’s ongoing push to expand its maritime presence through the consortium.

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 10:27 PM IST

The government is assessing the possible spillover effects of the US administration’s decision to sanction entities operating the Chabahar Port on India’s ambitious bid to run foreign port terminals, multiple officials in the know said.
 
India Ports Global (IPGL), which operates the Shahid Beheshti Terminal at the Iranian port, is also part of the Bharat Global Ports consortium launched by Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in February to bid for overseas port projects. 
“The government is currently in legal consultations to ascertain the possibility of US sanctions on IPGL, but more importantly, the consultations
