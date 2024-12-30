Business Standard

Govt signs Rs 1,990 crore defence deal with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

The ministry also signed a Rs 870 crore ($102 million) contract with France's Naval Group for integration of torpedoes on Indian navy submarines

The sixth submarine of Project 75, Yard 11880, part of the Indian Navy’s Kalvari class was delivered on May 2023 by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

The technology will allow submarines to stay underwater for longer. | Representative Photo

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

India's defence ministry said on Monday it had signed a Rs 1,990 crore ($233 million) contract with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders for technology that allows submarines to stay underwater for longer.

The ministry also signed a Rs 870 crore ($102 million) contract with France's Naval Group for integration of torpedoes on Indian navy submarines to increase their firepower.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Defence ministry Defence acquisitions Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

