Hezbollah's deputy leader vows to fight on after Nasrallah's death

Hezbollah's deputy leader vows to fight on after Nasrallah's death

As deputy secretary-general, Naim Kassem now is the acting leader of Hezbollah until a replacement for Nasrallah is chosen

Naim Kassem

Hezbollah's Naim Kassem, Photo: Wikipedia

AP Beirut
Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 3:49 PM IST

Hezbollah's deputy leader vowed to continue fighting Israel and said the militant group was prepared for a long war after much of its top command was wiped out, including its leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

In first speech since Nasrallah was killed, Naim Kassem said in a televised statement Monday that if Israel decides to launch a ground offensive, Hezbollah fighters are ready to fight and defend Lebanon.

As deputy secretary-general, Naim Kassem now is the acting leader of Hezbollah until a replacement for Nasrallah is chosen.

Kassem added that despite the killing of Hezbollah's top military commanders over the past months, Hezbollah now is relying on new commanders.

 

"Israel was not able to affect our (military) capabilities, Kassem said. There are deputy commanders and there are replacements in case a commander is wounded in any post.


First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 3:48 PM IST

