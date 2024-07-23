Houthi sea-drone strikes on vessels require armed-guards review: India

By Alex Longley

India said the shipping industry needs to review the training being provided to armed guards because of an increased threat to commercial vessels from seaborne drones in the Red Sea.



After the Houthis sank a vessel with a waterborne explosive device last month, several other ships have faced similar threats. In two instances when armed guards fired at unmanned explosive-laden ships last week, the drone-boats ultimately exploded.

India’s Directorate General of Shipping said in a notice on its website that the recent spate of sea-drone attacks has raised the question of how effective some private security providers are.