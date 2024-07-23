Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Houthi sea-drone strikes on vessels require armed-guards review: India

India's Directorate General of Shipping said in a notice on its website that the recent spate of sea-drone attacks has raised the question of how effective some private security providers are

Indian Navy

The sinking of a bulk commodity carrier last month “underscores the need for a comprehensive review of security protocols and on-board armed security personnel qualifications to ensure they are commensurate with the evolving nature of maritime threats in high risk areas,” it said. Photo: Indian Navy's X account, handle: @indiannavy

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 9:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Alex Longley


India said the shipping industry needs to review the training being provided to armed guards because of an increased threat to commercial vessels from seaborne drones in the Red Sea. 
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
After the Houthis sank a vessel with a waterborne explosive device last month, several other ships have faced similar threats. In two instances when armed guards fired at unmanned explosive-laden ships last week, the drone-boats ultimately exploded.

India’s Directorate General of Shipping said in a notice on its website that the recent spate of sea-drone attacks has raised the question of how effective some private security providers are.

The sinking of a bulk commodity carrier last month “underscores the need for a comprehensive review of security protocols and on-board armed security personnel qualifications to ensure they are commensurate with the evolving nature of maritime threats in high risk areas,” it said.  

Also Read

Struck several Houthi targets in Yemen in response to attacks: Israel Army

Houthi militants strike, damage Singapore-flagged vessel in Gulf of Aden

Drone strike by Houthi rebels kills one, wounds at least 10 in Tel Aviv

Yemen's Houthi rebels launch two missile attacks targeting ships in Red Sea

Yemen's Houthi rebels launch a suspected attack on a ship in Red Sea

Topics : Indian Navy Yemen Defence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 9:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySanstar IPOBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEPoonawalla Fincorp SharesGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon