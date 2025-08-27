Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 06:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India-Africa trade surpassed $100 bn in 2024-25: MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh

India-Africa trade surpassed $100 bn in 2024-25: MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh

Kirti Vardhan Singh added that India has stood with Africa in times of need, recalling relief operations in Mozambique, Madagascar, Mauritius and several other countries

Kirti Vardhan Singh, Kirti Vardhan

"This year's theme is different as we have decided to move from project partnership and growth partnership to the spirit of 'Co-creating a Shared Future', which signifies the sentiment attached to this remarkable journey," Union minister Kirti Vardha

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union minister Kirti Vardhan Singh on Wednesday said India-Africa trade has crossed $ 100 billion and New Delhi has emerged as one of the top-five investors in the continent.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 20th CII India-Africa Business Conclave in the national capital, Singh said India has extended concessional loans worth over $ 12 billion and $ 700 million in grant assistance for projects across Africa, apart from offering 50,000 scholarships for African youth, of which more than 42,000 have already been utilised.

"This year's theme is different as we have decided to move from project partnership and growth partnership to the spirit of 'Co-creating a Shared Future', which signifies the sentiment attached to this remarkable journey," the minister said.

 

"India's bilateral trade with Africa has crossed the magical figure of $ 100 billion in 2024-25 compared to $ 56 billion in 2019-2020. With cumulative investments over $ 75 billion from 1996-2024, India is among the top five largest investors in Africa," he said.

He stressed that Africa continues to play an important role in India's foreign policy and recalled that the African Union was given permanent membership of the G20 during India's presidency.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi, Sitiveni Rabuka

Fiji PM Rabuka visits UIDAI's Delhi headquarter to strengthen digital ties

US Postal Service, postal ballots, mails, mail-in, elections

Why India, UK, Denmark are suspending postal shipments to the US

India USA

India engages second US lobbying firm ahead of 50% export tariff hike

Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley urges India to take Trump's view on Russian oil seriously

Snowflake

Snowflake ramps up India investments, targets growth across sectors: MD

"We put emphasis on Africa's rightful place at the global high table," he said.

Singh added that India has stood with Africa in times of need, recalling relief operations in Mozambique, Madagascar, Mauritius and several other countries and invited African nations to join the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure as well as the International Solar Alliance to strengthen cooperation in climate and clean energy.

"India and Africa are shaping a strong partnership to co-create a shared future, built on mutual trust and collaborative efforts," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

CDS General Anil Chauhan delivers a keynote address themed ‘Impact of Technology on Warfare', at the Army War College in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday | Photo: PTI

Dissonance over theatreisation; forces to take call in national interest

Russian oil

What to know about India's rising oil imports from Russia amid US tariffs

Dinesh K Tripathi, Dinesh, Chief of the Naval Staff

Theatre commands 'ultimate goal': Navy Chief on military integration

Tawi, Tawi River, River

India issues fresh flood risk warnings to Pakistan amid heavy rainfall

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

India calls killing of journalists in Gaza 'shocking, deeply regrettable'

Topics : India Africa India-Africa Government India trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayHappy Onam WishesiPhone 17 Series Launch DateGold and Silver PriceSector Wise Trump Tariffs ImpactBank Holiday TodayR Ashwin Announced Retirement Garena Free Fire Max code TodayLatest News LIVEUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon