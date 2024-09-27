Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, Bhutan to expedite development of cross-border infra projects

India, Bhutan to expedite development of cross-border infra projects

The issues were deliberated upon in meeting of Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal and Secretary, Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Employment (MoICE) Bhutan Dasho Tashi Wangmo in Thimpu

border, barbed wire, cross-border

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 7:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and Bhutan on Friday held discussions to expedite development of certain cross-border infrastructure projects, including setting up of an integrated check post to promote bilateral trade.

The issues were deliberated upon in the meeting of Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal and Secretary, Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Employment (MoICE) Bhutan Dasho Tashi Wangmo in Thimpu.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

They co-chaired and decided to expedite the development of cross-border and connectivity infrastructure, including the establishment of an Integrated Check Post in Jaigaon-Phuentsholing and rail links between Kokrajhar-Gelephu and Banarhat-Samatse, the commerce ministry said in a statement.

 

It said that the two secretaries also discussed notification of LCS (land customs station) Jaigaon for import of scrap in India from Bhutan; establishment of border haats along the India-Bhutan border; facilitation of movement of businesspersons; and consideration of import of boulders from Bhutan to India.

Besides, deliberations were held on the inclusion of three additional species of timber for import from Bhutan to India, and early operationalisation of agreement for recognition of official control exercised by the Bhutan Food and Drug Authority (BFDA) by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), signed in March 2024.

Expedite finalisation of the agreement between National Seed Centre, Bhutan and Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited, India for supply of fertilizers to Bhutan was also discussed.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Potato

Govt considering potato imports from Bhutan amid rising prices, lower yield

King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck

Bhutan king visits Adani's project sites, commends Mundra, Khavda

King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck

Exports from Gujarat to Bhutan increase by 52% to $21.98 mn in five years

India, Bhutan

India agrees to consider providing Rs 1,500 cr economic stimulus to Bhutan

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

Foreign Secy Misri co-chairs talks with Bhutan counterpart, reviews ties

Topics : Bhutan infrastructure

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 7:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon