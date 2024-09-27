Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / UNGA meet: UK PM Starmer meets Pakistan PM, agrees to deepen relations

UNGA meet: UK PM Starmer meets Pakistan PM, agrees to deepen relations

They discussed the deep relationship between the UK and Pakistan, including strong people to people links, and on trade and investment, Downing Street said of the Starmer-Sharif meeting

starmer, shariff

Press Trust of India London
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, where they agreed to deepen bilateral ties across trade, climate and security.

According to a Downing Street readout of the discussions on Thursday, Starmer also congratulated Pakistan's election as a non-permanent member to the UN Security Council for the 2025-2026 term earlier this year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

They discussed the deep relationship between the UK and Pakistan, including strong people to people links, and on trade and investment, Downing Street said of the Starmer-Sharif meeting.

 

They agreed to work together to deepen these relations further, particularly on trade, climate, and security. The Prime Minister also congratulated Prime Minister Sharif on Pakistan's election to the UN Security Council and agreed on the importance of working to strengthen the multilateral system, the statement added.

The meeting came just ahead of Starmer's speech at UNGA, during which he reiterated the UK's call for an immediate ceasefire to provide space for a diplomatic settlement as the conflict between Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel continues to intensify. The UK PM said that it shames us all that the suffering in Gaza continues to grow.

I call on Israel and Hezbollah: stop the violence; step back from the brink. We need to see an immediate ceasefire to provide space for a diplomatic settlement, and we are working with all partners to that end because further escalation serves no one, said Starmer.

More From This Section

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 41 Chinese military aircraft, 6 vessels near territory

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian NIMAS Expedition Team

China fumes as India names Himalayan peak after the Dalai Lama in Arunachal

IAF, Indian Air Force, Fighter plane

IAF and US Air force complete 2 day group meeting for enhanced cooperation

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India, Brazil, South Africa push for efforts to counter Al-Qaeda, ISIS, LeT

Emmanuel Macron, France, French president

French President Macron voices support for permanent UNSC seat for India

This is intimately linked with the situation in Gaza where, again, we need to see an immediate ceasefire. It shames us all that the suffering in Gaza continues to grow. The answer is diplomacy, the release of all the hostages, and the unfettered flow of aid to those in need. That is the only way to break this devastating cycle of violence and begin the journey towards a political solution for the long term which delivers the long-promised Palestinian state alongside a safe and secure Israel, he said.

In his first speech to UNGA as the UK's recently elected Labour Prime Minister, Starmer said the UN needs to "work together for peace, progress and equality" including "preventing a regional war in the Middle East".

With reference to the UN's role, he added: The entire framework of arms control and counter-proliferation - painstakingly constructed over decades has begun to fall away. Iran continues to expand its nuclear activity in violation of its international commitments. Incredible new technologies like AI are being deployed for military use without agreed rules.

"These are difficult challenges to grip and too urgent to ignore.

We must put new energy and creativity into conflict resolution and conflict prevention, reverse the trend towards ever-greater violence, make the institutions of peace fit for purpose, and hold members to their commitments under the UN Charter, he said.

Starmer also went on to hold discussions with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados, as well as a meeting with US presidential candidate Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York. A meeting with his Democrat opponent, US Vice-President Kamala Harris, reportedly could not be scheduled due to diary clashes.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

Azerbaijan buys fighter jets from Pakistan under $1.6 billion deal

rape, assault

Abuse, fear, and silence: Female health workers at risk in Pakistan

United Nations

Baloch human rights council demands UN intervention in Balochistan

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

At least 25 killed in days of clashes between Shiites, Sunni Muslims in Pak

IMF, International Monetary Fund

IMF approves $7bn bailout for Pak, tranche of $1.1bn expected this month

Topics : Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon