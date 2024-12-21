Business Standard

Saturday, December 21, 2024

India condemns attack on German Christmas market; Indians among injured

India condemns attack on German Christmas market; Indians among injured

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Indian mission in Germany is in contact with the Indians injured in the attack and is rendering all possible assistance

India, India flag

It is not clear how many Indians have been injured in the attack. | Representative Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 21 2024 | 11:43 PM IST

India on Saturday condemned the "horrific and senseless" attack on a Christmas market in eastern German city of Magdeburg that left at least five people, including a nine-year-old, dead and nearly 200 injured.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Indian mission in Germany is in contact with the Indians injured in the attack and is rendering all possible assistance.

According to local authorities, a 50-year-old man drove his car into crowds at the Christmas market on Friday evening.

"We condemn the horrific and senseless attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

 

"Several precious lives have been lost and many have been injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims," it said.

"Our Mission is in contact with Indians who are injured, as well as their families, and rendering all possible assistance," the MEA said in a statement.

It is not clear how many Indians have been injured in the attack.

First Published: Dec 21 2024 | 11:43 PM IST

