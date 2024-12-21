Business Standard

Saturday, December 21, 2024 | 09:54 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Imran Khan's wife granted interim bail in cases related to Nov 26 protest

Imran Khan's wife granted interim bail in cases related to Nov 26 protest

Among the cases is a murder case filed against Khan, the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, his wife and senior party leaders in connection with the deaths of paramilitary soldiers

Bushra Bibi, wife of jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, and supporters of Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) attend a rally demanding his release, in Islamabad, Pakistan, November 26, 2024. Photo by Waseem Khan on Reuters

Bushra Bibi was present inside the court when the bail plea was heard and left after her bail was approved. | File Photo by Waseem Khan on Reuters

Press Trust of India
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2024 | 9:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Pakistan court on Saturday granted interim bail for three weeks to Bushra Bibi, wife of the jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, in 32 cases related to the November 26 protest. 
Among the cases is a murder case filed against Khan, the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, his wife and senior party leaders in connection with the deaths of paramilitary soldiers during the last month's protest. 
Three soldiers of paramilitary Rangers were crushed to death and another was seriously injured in a car accident allegedly driven by a PTI supporter during the protest in Islamabad. 
On Friday, judge Amjad Ali Shah of Rawalpindi-based anti-terrorism court (ATC) approved Bushra Bibi's bail until January 13, allowing her temporary relief as legal proceedings continue. 
 
Bushra Bibi was present inside the court when the bail plea was heard and left after her bail was approved. 

Also Read

Imran Khan

PPP opposes resolution in Punjab Assembly seeking ban on Imran Khan's party

Balochistan attack

Pakistan forces raid Balochistan, over 50 individuals forcibly disappeared

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

Pak govt registers cases against Bushra Bibi, KP CM Gandapur over PTI march

Pakistan Protest, Pakistan Violence

PTI supporters in Washington hold funeral prayers for Islamabad victims

Pakistan, Pakistan protest

1,000 detained, 10 dead: What's behind Pakistan's latest political chaos?

The next hearing has been scheduled for mid-January. 
The cases against Bushra Bibi, 50, were registered in various police stations across Rawalpindi, Attock, and Chakwal districts.
The FIR in connection with the murder case alleged that the killing of the Rangers personnel occurred at the behest and under the orders of Khan, 72, with the involvement of senior PTI leadership. It said that the plan was devised during various meetings between PTI leaders and certain prisoners at the jail, and its purpose was to target security forces. 
The FIR further identified several witnesses to the plot, including prisoners, labourers, and secret police employees within the jail. 
Additionally, the FIR stated that Bushra Bibi and other party leaders incited the public through a video message, urging them to rise against the army and government. The PTI leadership is accused of inciting rebellion and violence through their calls for public unrest. 
Earlier on December 2, the anti-terrorism court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khan, Bushra Bibi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and 93 others in a case related to November 26 protests in Islamabad by his party supporters. 
Khan, who has been incarcerated since 2023, had on November 13 issued a “final call” for nationwide protests, demanding the restoration of the PTI's electoral mandate, the release of detained party members, and the reversal of the 26th Constitutional Amendment. 
The main protest in Islamabad ended in clashes in which 12 PTI supporters were killed, according to the party, while hundreds were arrested.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

Bangladesh flag, Indian flag

B'desh commission finds India's 'involvement in enforced disappearances'

Modi, Narendra Modi

Indian manpower, skills, tech will help build 'New Kuwait': PM Modi

Narendra Modi, modi

PM Modi begins Kuwait trip with visit to labour camp, to meet Emir

Sr Lanka, Sri lanka flag

As Fitch upgrades ratings, Sri Lanka claims it has ended debt default

United Nations Security Council

Russia reaffirms support to India's bid for permanent membership of UNSC

Topics : Imran Khan Pakistan Pakistan army

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2024 | 9:48 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon