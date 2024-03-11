India conducts first test of MIRV-equipped Agni-5 missile; PM hails DRDO

Agni-V missile during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade-2013, in New Delhi on January 23, 2013. Image credit: PIB

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated scientists at the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) for 'Mission Divyastra', the first flight test of the Agni-5 ballistic missile carrying Multiple Independently-targetable Reentry Vehicles (MIRVs).





Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2024 The Prime Minister announced the launch of the mission on social media platform, X. A surface-to-surface ballistic missile, Agni-5 can strike targets at ranges up to 5,000 km with a very high degree of accuracy.

What are MIRVs?

Multiple Independently-targetable Reentry Vehicles, or MIRVs, were originally developed in the early 1960s. This technology permits a single missile to deliver multiple nuclear warheads to different targets. In contrast, a traditional missile without MIRVs carries only one warhead. MIRVs, however, can carry multiple warheads. Each warhead is carried in a separate re-entry vehicle. Missiles with MIRV technology can release warheads at different speeds and even in different directions. In fact, some MIRV-enabled missiles can hit targets as far as 1,500 km apart.