India conducts first test of MIRV-equipped Agni-5 missile; PM hails DRDO

Single Agni-5 missile will be able to carry multiple warheads and strike different targets thanks to MIRV technology

Agni-V missile during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade-2013, in New Delhi on January 23, 2013. Image credit: PIB

Bhaswar Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 6:30 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated scientists at the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) for 'Mission Divyastra', the first flight test of the Agni-5 ballistic missile carrying Multiple Independently-targetable Reentry Vehicles (MIRVs).

The Prime Minister announced the launch of the mission on social media platform, X. A surface-to-surface ballistic missile, Agni-5 can strike targets at ranges up to 5,000 km with a very high degree of accuracy.


What are MIRVs?

Multiple Independently-targetable Reentry Vehicles, or MIRVs, were originally developed in the early 1960s. This technology permits a single missile to deliver multiple nuclear warheads to different targets. In contrast, a traditional missile without MIRVs carries only one warhead. MIRVs, however, can carry multiple warheads. Each warhead is carried in a separate re-entry vehicle. Missiles with MIRV technology can release warheads at different speeds and even in different directions. In fact, some MIRV-enabled missiles can hit targets as far as 1,500 km apart.      
First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

