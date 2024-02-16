R Ashwin becomes fastest Indian bowler to take 500 wickets in Test cricket

Veteran spinner R Ashwin became the fastest Indian bowler to take 500 wickets in Test cricket as he took only 98 Tests to reach the landmark. He reached the milestone of 500 wickets during the India vs England 3rd Test in Rajkot on Friday (February 16). Zak Crawley was R Ashwin's 500th wicket in Test cricket.

Also, Ashwin is the only Indian bowler after legend Anil Kumble to take 500 wickets in Test cricket. Anil Kumble is the leading wicket-taker for India in Test cricket history with 619 scalps to his name.

Second fastest to 500 Test wickets

37-year-old Ashwin is only the second bowler after Sri Lanka’s Muttaiah Muralidaran to reach 500 wickets in less than 100 Tests. Murali reached 500 wickets in only 87 matches. Ashwin, the fastest Indian to reach 50, 100, 150, 200, 350, 400 and 450 Test wickets, is the fastest in the world to reach 250 and 300 Test wickets.

Ashwin landmark in Test cricket Milestone Wickets Against Match Year 50 England 9 2011 100 West Indies 18 2013 150 South Africa 29 2015 200 New Zealand 37 2016 250 Bangladesh 45 2017 300 Sri Lanka 54 2017 350 South Africa 66 2019 400 England 77 2021 450 Australia 89 2023 500 England 98 2024

Most wickets in the history of Test cricket





Most wickets in Test cricket history Player Span Mat Wkts BBI Ave Econ Four-wicket haul Five-wicket haul Muthaiah Muralidaran (ICC/SL) 1992-2010 133 800 9/51 22.72 2.47 45 67 Shane Warne (AUS) 1992-2007 145 708 8/71 25.41 2.65 48 37 James Anderson (ENG) 2003-2024 184* 695 7/42 26.34 2.78 32 32 Anil Kumble (IND) 1990-2008 132 619 10/74 29.65 2.69 31 35 Stuart Broad (ENG) 2007-2023 167 604 8/15 27.68 2.97 28 20 Glenn McGrath (AUS) 1993-2007 124 563 8/24 21.64 2.49 28 29 Courtney Walsh (WI) 1984-2001 132 519 7/37 24.44 2.53 32 22 NM Lyon (AUS) 2011-2024 127 517 8/50 30.73 2.93 23 23 R Ashwin (IND) 2011-2024 98* 500 7/59 23.82 2.78 24 34 Dale Steyn (SA) 2004-2019 93 439 7/51 22.95 3.24 27 26 Muthaiah Muralidaran is the highest wicket-taker in the history of red-ball cricket. In 133 matches, Muralidaran took 800 wickets. Muralidaran is followed by Shane Warne, James Anderson, Anil Kumble and Stuart Broad among others.

Ashwin stats away and overall Span Matches Runs Highest score Batting average Hundreds Wickets BBI Five-wicket hauls Catches Overall 2011-2024 98 3271 124 26.59 5 500 7/59 34 32 Outside India 2011-2023 39 1456 118 26 2 149 7/71 8 13

Ashwin career stats in SENA countries, Bangladesh and West Indies Span Mat Runs HS Bat Av 100 Wkts BBI Bowl Av 5 in Australia 2011-2021 10 384 62 24 0 39 4/55 42.15 0 in Bangladesh 2015-2022 3 114 58 57 0 12 5/87 28.41 1 in England 2014-2018 6 232 46* 25.77 0 14 4/62 32.92 0 in New Zealand 2020-2020 1 4 4 2 0 3 3/99 33 0 in South Africa 2013-2023 7 205 46 15.76 0 11 4/113 49.63 0 in Sri Lanka 2015-2017 6 226 58 25.11 0 38 6/46 21.57 3 in West Indies 2016-2023 6 291 118 58.2 2 32 7/71 19.34 4