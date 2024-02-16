Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

R Ashwin becomes fastest Indian bowler to take 500 wickets in Test cricket

Ashwin is the only Indian bowler after legend Anil Kumble to take 500 wickets in Test cricket. Anil Kumble is the leading wicket-taker for India in Test cricket history, with 619 scalps to his name.

R Ashwin

R Ashwin completes 500 wickets in Test cricket. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 3:06 PM IST
Veteran spinner R Ashwin became the fastest Indian bowler to take 500 wickets in Test cricket as he took only 98 Tests to reach the landmark. He reached the milestone of 500 wickets during the India vs England 3rd Test in Rajkot on Friday (February 16). Zak Crawley was R Ashwin's 500th wicket in Test cricket.

Also, Ashwin is the only Indian bowler after legend Anil Kumble to take 500 wickets in Test cricket. Anil Kumble is the leading wicket-taker for India in Test cricket history with 619 scalps to his name. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Second fastest to 500 Test wickets 

37-year-old Ashwin is only the second bowler after Sri Lanka’s Muttaiah Muralidaran to reach 500 wickets in less than 100 Tests. Murali reached 500 wickets in only 87 matches. Ashwin, the fastest Indian to reach 50, 100, 150, 200, 350, 400 and 450 Test wickets, is the fastest in the world to reach 250 and 300 Test wickets. 

Ashwin landmark in Test cricket
Milestone Wickets Against Match Year
50 England 9 2011
100 West Indies 18 2013
150 South Africa 29 2015
200 New Zealand 37 2016
250 Bangladesh 45 2017
300 Sri Lanka 54 2017
350 South Africa 66 2019
400 England 77 2021
450 Australia 89 2023
500 England 98 2024


Most wickets in the history of Test cricket

Muthaiah Muralidaran is the highest wicket-taker in the history of red-ball cricket. In 133 matches, Muralidaran took 800 wickets. Muralidaran is followed by Shane Warne, James Anderson, Anil Kumble and Stuart Broad among others. 

Most wickets in Test cricket history
Player Span Mat Wkts BBI Ave Econ Four-wicket haul Five-wicket haul
Muthaiah Muralidaran (ICC/SL) 1992-2010 133 800 9/51 22.72 2.47 45 67
Shane Warne (AUS) 1992-2007 145 708 8/71 25.41 2.65 48 37
James Anderson (ENG) 2003-2024 184* 695 7/42 26.34 2.78 32 32
Anil Kumble (IND) 1990-2008 132 619 10/74 29.65 2.69 31 35
Stuart Broad (ENG) 2007-2023 167 604 8/15 27.68 2.97 28 20
Glenn McGrath (AUS) 1993-2007 124 563 8/24 21.64 2.49 28 29
Courtney Walsh (WI) 1984-2001 132 519 7/37 24.44 2.53 32 22
NM Lyon (AUS) 2011-2024 127 517 8/50 30.73 2.93 23 23
R Ashwin (IND) 2011-2024 98* 500 7/59 23.82 2.78 24 34
Dale Steyn (SA) 2004-2019 93 439 7/51 22.95 3.24 27 26

Also Read

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Classic Anderson lights up Vizag with swing and seam

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Two changes in England's Playing 11 for Vizag Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024: Will R Ashwin reach 500 wickets in Vizag?

IND vs AUS: Comeback in India squad opens World Cup gates for Ashwin

Who scored fastest fifty on debut in Test cricket history for India?

Despite BCCI's mandate, Ishan Kishan's absence from Ranji Trophy continues

2nd Test: Williamson slams 32nd ton; NZ beat South Africa by 7 wkts

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Why England start at 5-0 in their first innings?

Who scored fastest fifty on debut in Test cricket history for India?

I just wanted to play international cricket in front of my father: Sarfaraz


Ashwin career stats: Overall and away Tests

Ashwin stats away and overall
  Span Matches Runs Highest score Batting average Hundreds Wickets BBI Five-wicket hauls Catches
Overall 2011-2024 98 3271 124 26.59 5 500 7/59 34 32
Outside India 2011-2023 39 1456 118 26 2 149 7/71 8 13


Ashwin wickets in SENA countries

Ashwin career stats in SENA countries, Bangladesh and West Indies
  Span Mat Runs HS Bat Av 100 Wkts BBI Bowl Av 5
in Australia 2011-2021 10 384 62 24 0 39 4/55 42.15 0
in Bangladesh 2015-2022 3 114 58 57 0 12 5/87 28.41 1
in England 2014-2018 6 232 46* 25.77 0 14 4/62 32.92 0
in New Zealand 2020-2020 1 4 4 2 0 3 3/99 33 0
in South Africa 2013-2023 7 205 46 15.76 0 11 4/113 49.63 0
in Sri Lanka 2015-2017 6 226 58 25.11 0 38 6/46 21.57 3
in West Indies 2016-2023 6 291 118 58.2 2 32 7/71 19.34 4

Ashwin in away Tests year-wise
  Mat Runs HS Bat Av 100 Wkts BBI Bowl Av 5
year 2011 1 61 31 30.5 0 4 3/81 35.25 0
year 2012 2 102 62 34 0 5 3/194 84.8 0
year 2013 1 18 11* 18 0 0 - - 0
year 2014 4 168 46* 28 0 10 3/72 43.8 0
year 2015 5 147 58 18.37 0 31 6/46 23.29 3
year 2016 4 235 118 58.75 2 17 7/83 23.17 2
year 2017 3 132 54 44 0 17 5/69 25.88 1
year 2018 7 246 38 20.5 0 24 4/62 30.16 0
year 2020 3 33 15 6.6 0 13 4/55 21.23 0
year 2021 2 67 39* 22.33 0 4 2/18 56 0
year 2022 4 183 58 30.5 0 8 4/71 46.62 0
year 2024 4 64 56 21.33 0 17 7/71 16.62 2

Topics : R Ashwin Anil Kumble India cricket team India vs England Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE ScoreCisco LayoffsCBSE Board Exam 2024SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon