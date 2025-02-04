Business Standard

Tuesday, February 04, 2025 | 07:40 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India expects cooperative approach from B'desh on cross-border crimes: Govt

India expects cooperative approach from B'desh on cross-border crimes: Govt

India has also informed Bangladesh that it is observing all existing agreements in this regard, including for fencing along this front, the government said

Bangladesh flag, Indian flag

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said in a written reply to Lok Sabha that the total length of the India-Bangladesh border is 4,096.7 km out of which 3,232.21 km has been "covered" with a fence. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has conveyed to Bangladesh that it expects a cooperative approach from the neighbouring country for combating cross-border crimes, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday.

India has also informed Bangladesh that it is observing all existing agreements in this regard, including for fencing along this front, the government said.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said in a written reply to Lok Sabha that the total length of the India-Bangladesh border is 4,096.7 km out of which 3,232.21 km has been "covered" with a fence.

The minister was asked if border fencing "impacted" bilateral relations between the two countries.

 

"Construction of fencing is an important security measure for securing the border. Fencing helps to ensure a crime-free border by effectively addressing the challenges of cross-border criminal activities, smuggling, movement of criminals and trafficking," Rai said.

Also Read

India Bangladesh, India, Bangladesh

India-Bangladesh trade connectivity will continue, says India's envoy

India Bangladesh, India, Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 16,000 tonnes of rice from India despite tensions

India-Bangladesh, India Bangladesh flag

India-Bangladesh DG-level border talks from Feb 17-20 in Delhi: MEA

Bangladesh flag, Indian flag

Will seek to scrap 'uneven agreements' with India: Bangladesh home adviser

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

B'desh high growth under ousted PM Hasina was 'fake': Interim head Yunus

It has been "conveyed" to the government of Bangladesh that with regard to security measures at the border, including for fencing, India observes all protocols and agreements between the two governments and between the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), the minister said.

"The government of India's expectation that all earlier understandings will be implemented by Bangladesh and there will be a cooperative approach to combating cross-border crimes has also been conveyed to the government of Bangladesh," he said.

Rai said the unfenced part of this front is 864.482 km, which includes 174.51 km of "non-feasible" gap.

The challenges faced in completing the "feasible" stretches of fencing projects relate to land acquisition, BGB objections, limited working season and landslide/marshy land, the minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

The Indian Navy's second aircraft carrier, which happens to be the first one that is indigenously built, joined the Western Fleet in Karwar for joint exercises that include twin- carrier fighter operations.

India decides it will not operate a third aircraft carrier. Here is why

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Different standards applied to our neighbours in East and West: Jaishankar

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India-EU ties 'more important than before' in this uncertain world: EAM

Donald Trump

US starts deporting illegal migrants to India amid Trump's border crackdown

PremiumIndia UK

India-UK free trade agreement negotiations likely to resume this month

Topics : India-Bangladesh ties cross border terrorism Bangladesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeIs Bank Holiday TomorrowLatest News LIVEDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon