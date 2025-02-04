Business Standard

India-Bangladesh trade connectivity will continue, says India's envoy

The High Commission of India, Dhaka organised an interactive session with leading businesses and business chambers from Bangladesh's textile sector on February 3

The session was held in the context of the upcoming Bharat Tex 2025, a global textile event set to take place in New Delhi, India from 14-17 February 2025 | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 7:55 AM IST

Trade connectivity and economic engagement between India and Bangladesh will continue to strengthen the ties between the two nations, Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma said on Monday.

The High Commission of India, Dhaka organised an interactive session with leading businesses and business chambers from Bangladesh's textile sector on Monday.

The session was held in the context of the upcoming Bharat Tex 2025, a global textile event set to take place in New Delhi, India from 14-17 February 2025. The event will bring together major stakeholders from the textile industry and cover the entire textile value chain under one roof.

In his remarks at the event, High Commissioner Pranay Verma highlighted the importance of the Ready-Made Garments (RMG) sector in Bangladesh's socio-economic development and also in promoting closer supply/value chain linkages between India and Bangladesh.

 

He identified cooperation between the two countries in the RMG and textile sector as a testament to their interdependence and mutual benefit. He expressed hope that the participation of a large delegation from Bangladesh in Bharat Tex 2025 will open up new opportunities for establishing new supply chain linkages, and investment and technology tie-ups across various segments of the textile value chain.

High Commissioner also expressed hope that trade connectivity and economic engagement between India and Bangladesh will continue to bring the people and businesses of the two countries closer together.

Md. Anwar Hossain, Administrator, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) & Vice-Chairman, Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) and Mr. Mohammad Hatem, President, Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) were the Guests of Honour for the event.

Faruque Hassan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees at BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) and Mr. Md. Jashim Uddin, Chairman of Bengal Commercial Bank & Vice Chairman of Bengal Group of Industries were the Special Guests for the event.

Industry representatives from Bangladesh looked forward to their participation in the Bharat Tex 2025 and expressed confidence that greater economic engagement with India will open up new avenues and growth opportunities for Bangladesh's garment industry.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 7:55 AM IST

